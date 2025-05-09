ORTHOWORLD Releases the 2025 Edition of THE ORTHOPAEDIC INDUSTRY ANNUAL REPORT

Global orthopedic revenue reached $62 billion in 2024, with a projected climb to $73 billion by 2028

As technology reshapes the orthopedic landscape and M&A priorities continue to shift, this year’s report provides a critical roadmap for anyone invested in orthopedic innovation and growth.” — Carolyn LaWell, Chief Content Officer at ORTHOWORLD

CHAGRIN FALLS, OH, UNITED STATES, May 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ORTHOWORLDInc. is pleased to announce the release of the 2025 edition of THE ORTHOPAEDIC INDUSTRY ANNUAL REPORT , the definitive source for orthopedic market intelligence. This year’s report delivers an unmatched analysis of the $62 billion global orthopedic market, providing expert insight and forward-looking forecasts through 2028.Available for individual purchase or as part of an ORTHOWORLD Membership , the report delivers indispensable intelligence for professionals navigating orthopedic device manufacturing, strategic planning and market development.Key Features of the 2025 Report:• Market segment forecasts (Joint Replacement, Spine, Trauma, Sports Medicine, Orthobiologics, Enabling Technologies) and insights from top orthopedic executives• Sales data for public and private companies with orthopedic revenue exceeding $100 million, including Stryker, Johnson & Johnson MedTech, Zimmer Biomet, Smith+Nephew, Medtronic, Arthrex, Globus Medical, Enovis, Orthofix, Aesculap, Medacta, ATEC, CONMED, Acumed, Bioventus, Highridge Medical, MTF Biologics, Exactech, MicroPort Orthopedics, Corin, OrthoPediatrics, Treace Medical Concepts, Heraus, Medartis, ulrich medical and others• Geographic sales by region and market segment, including knees, hips and extremities• 7 Focused Chapters—Joint Replacement, Spine, Trauma, Sports Medicine, Orthobiologics, Enabling Technology and an Executive Summary• 111 sales-focused exhibits that detail the current market and forecast to 2028“As technology reshapes the orthopedic landscape and M&A priorities continue to shift, this year’s report provides a critical roadmap for anyone invested in orthopedic innovation and growth,” said Carolyn LaWell, Chief Content Officer at ORTHOWORLD.Key Trends Highlighted:• Joint Replacement: Shoulder robotic platforms emerge as the next battleground; international volumes fuel growth.• Spine: Technology-driven ecosystems change the competitive landscape and drive consolidation.• Trauma: Refocus on core trauma and innovation in underserved markets stabilizes the segment.• Sports Medicine: Regenerative technologies and endoscopic innovation open new frontiers.• Orthobiologics: Mid-sized players show strong growth; M&A interest intensifies.• Enabling Technology: Optionality and international robotics programs shape future strategies.“Our goal is to help orthopedic professionals make better, faster decisions,” said Mike Evers, Senior Market Analyst at ORTHOWORLD. “This report is a powerful tool for understanding where the industry stands today and where it’s headed tomorrow.”To learn more or to purchase THE ORTHOPAEDIC INDUSTRY ANNUAL REPORT, visit www.orthoworld.com. About ORTHOWORLDORTHOWORLD is a specialized media company focused solely on the global orthopedic market. Through its Membership, digital publications and market intelligence, ORTHOWORLD enables orthopedic professionals to make informed business decisions with confidence.

2025 State of Orthopedics: Market Growth, M&A Trends & Segment Highlights

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.