ORTHOWORLD Estimates Worldwide Orthopedic Market Grew to $55.5 Billion

In a year with largely stable surgical volumes, the orthopedic market grew 3.5% in 2022, according to THE ORTHOPAEDIC INDUSTRY ANNUAL REPORT®.

CHAGRIN FALLS, OHIO, USA, June 1, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- ORTHOWORLDInc. today released public and private orthopedic company sales estimates along with Joint Replacement, Spine, Trauma, Sports Medicine, Orthobiologics and Enabling Technology market projections in its latest installment of THE ORTHOPAEDIC INDUSTRY ANNUAL REPORT The eight largest orthopedic companies—Stryker, DePuy Synthes, Zimmer Biomet, Smith+Nephew, Medtronic, Arthrex, NuVasive and Globus Medical—each have revenue exceeding $1 billion annually, and together control 66% of the market. The number of top companies will soon drop to seven after Globus Medical completes its pending acquisition of NuVasive later this year."In 2021, Stryker reclaimed the No. 1 position in orthopedics due to its acquisition of Wright Medical," said Mike Evers, ORTHOWORLD's Senior Market Analyst. "Globus Medical's acquisition of NuVasive and Orthofix's acquisition of SeaSpine emphasize the continued consolidation and changing dynamics of the major players."According to ORTHOWORLD, the orthopedic market has more than 1,000 active companies, which are categorized into five tiers based on global annual revenue:• Over $1 billion• Between $400 million and $999 million• Between $200 million and $399 million• Between $100 million and $199 million• All other companies below $100 millionOnly 46 of the 1,000+ companies generated more than $100 million in orthopedic revenue in 2022, according to ORTHOWORLD. Those 46 companies account for 84% of all orthopedic sales worldwide, and their revenue data is detailed in the annual report. Segment-specific chapters on the Joint Replacement, Spine, Trauma, Sports Medicine, Orthobiologics and Enabling Technology markets provide insight into company sales, market dynamics and business critical trends."Our proprietary revenue estimates and four-year market forecasts are vital and popular components of our annual report," said Carolyn LaWell, Chief Content Officer at ORTHOWORLD.

THE STATE OF ORTHOPEDICS IN 2023