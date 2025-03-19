Enovis, Foundation Surgical and J&J MedTech Named Winners of OMTEC® Awards, Honoring Excellence in Orthopedic Innovation

Award Categories include Device Design, Innovation and Leadership, which recognize achievements in manufacturing, technology, materials and team performance

CHAGRIN FALLS, OH, UNITED STATES, March 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ORTHOWORLD Inc., a leading provider of orthopedic industry intelligence, is excited to announce the winners of the inaugural OMTEC Awards , a new initiative recognizing outstanding achievements among orthopedic OEMs. The awards celebrate groundbreaking innovation, advanced technology and transformative contributions to the orthopedic industry.“The OMTEC Awards were created to spotlight the remarkable advancements shaping the future of orthopedic manufacturing and patient care,” said Dan Cook, Senior Editor at ORTHOWORLD. “We are thrilled to recognize this year’s winners, whose pioneering work is redefining excellence in the industry.”2025 OMTEC Awards WinnersGroundbreaking Device Design: Foundation SurgicalFoundation Surgical’s VertiwedgeIntraosseous Device sets a new industry standard through its advanced materials, additive manufacturing and mechanical design. Unlike conventional 3D-printed implants that rely on repetitive geometric patterns, Vertiwedge features a uniquely engineered cancellous lattice structure that mimics the natural topology of cancellous bone, enhancing biomechanical compatibility, osseointegration and load distribution.“We are incredibly honored to receive the Groundbreaking Device Design Award for our Vertiwedge Intraosseous implant system. This recognition is a testament to the relentless dedication, creativity and passion of our entire team at Foundation Surgical. We sincerely thank the [OMTEC] committee for acknowledging our innovation, and we remain excited and committed to our mission of redefining motion preservation and transforming patient care in spine surgery," said Randal Betz, M.D., Founder & CEO, Foundation Surgical.Bold Leadership: EnovisEnovis has been recognized with the OMTEC Award for Bold Leadership for its strategic expansion into high-value segments, solidifying its position as one of the industry’s most ambitious companies. By targeting the right segments with the right products, Enovis achieved a major milestone in 2024, catapulting its reconstructive sales to the $1 billion mark and further reinforcing its leadership in orthopedics.“What an honor to be recognized as a Bold Leader for our strong growth and M&A activities, including the successful integration of LimaCorporate and Mathys into Enovis, positioning us as a powerful global leader in orthopedic care,” remarked Matt Trerotola, Enovis Chair and CEO. “It’s a testament to the incredible work our teams do each day to help people live full, active lives. Everything we do at Enovis is fueled by our desire to enhance patient outcomes and restore motion for life.”Next-Gen Innovator: J&J MedTechJ&J MedTech has been honored with the OMTEC Award for Next-Gen Innovator for its VELYS Spine Active Robotic Assistance Platform, which overcomes usability and design challenges presented by first-generation spinal robotic systems. The platform’s cross-industry collaboration and pioneering build-to-buy business model accelerate advancements in robotic surgery, paving the way for the next era of orthopedic innovation.“Thank you for recognizing the VELYS Active Robotics Platform and the J&J MedTech spine business with the Next-Gen Innovator Award. This honor reflects our team’s unwavering enthusiasm and dedication to innovation in a new arena for patient care,” said Mike Kuhn, Director of Global Marketing at J&J MedTech. “Both J&J MedTech’s spine business and our surgeon customers are firmly committed to advancing the field of surgical robotics and are excited to expand on this momentum, pushing the boundaries of what is possible in spine care.”Celebrate Innovation at OMTEC 2025Attendees at OMTEC 2025 will have the exclusive opportunity to hear directly from these trailblazing award recipients during an engaging panel discussion. Winners will share insights, lessons and strategic visions for the future of orthopedics, offering invaluable guidance to industry professionals.The OMTEC Awards winners will be honored during the Keynote Breakfast at OMTEC 2025, taking place June 17-19 in Chicago, Illinois. Register now to secure special pricing and VIP upgrades, available through April 30.For more information about OMTEC 2025 and the OMTEC Awards, visit OMTECexpo.com.About OMTECOMTEC is the orthopedic industry’s premier conference and exhibition, bringing together manufacturers, suppliers and thought leaders to advance orthopedic manufacturing, technology and patient care. Since its inception, OMTEC has provided a platform for collaboration, education and innovation, shaping the future of orthopedic product development and commercialization.

