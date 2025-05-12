Jeff Timmons of 98 Degrees Taps CYPFER for Elite Digital Protection

Music Industry Veteran Embraces Cyber Certainty™ to Safeguard His Creative Legacy and Personal Brand

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, May 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CYPFER, a global cybersecurity powerhouse, proudly announces its latest collaboration with Jeff Timmons, founding member of the multi-platinum-selling group 98 Degrees, acclaimed producer, and digital entrepreneur. Timmons has engaged CYPFER to deliver advanced digital protection as he continues to grow his presence across entertainment and technology platforms.

“As an artist and entrepreneur, I’m constantly creating, sharing, and building—mostly in digital spaces,” said Jeff Timmons. “The reality is, everything we do today lives online. Working with CYPFER gives me the confidence that my music, projects, and business ventures are secured against cyber threats.”

Timmons, whose career spans decades with global hits, sold-out tours, and television appearances, is also a trailblazer in digital entertainment, embracing emerging platforms and content creation technologies. With this growth comes a heightened risk of cyber intrusion—from intellectual property theft to personal data breaches.

“Jeff represents a unique intersection of artistry and innovation,” said Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER. “From chart-topping tracks to forward-thinking tech initiatives, Jeff’s digital presence is multifaceted and valuable. Our mission is to deliver Cyber Certainty™—to shield creatives like Jeff from the evolving threats targeting public figures in the digital era.”

In recent years, musicians and influencers have increasingly become targets of cyberattacks, including data leaks, ransomware incidents, and online impersonation. Through CYPFER’s tailored cybersecurity solutions, Timmons is proactively securing his expanding digital footprint.

“As I continue pushing creative boundaries, I don’t want to worry about digital vulnerabilities,” Timmons added. “CYPFER brings peace of mind so I can focus on doing what I love—innovating and entertaining.”

CYPFER is on a global mission to help companies create Cyber Certainty™. With an experienced team of incident responders, threat researchers, seasoned ransom experts, and data restoration experts, CYPFER is the trusted firm for leading law firms, insurance carriers and global organizations. CYPFER’s cybersecurity professionals are located across the US, Canada, UK, LATAM, and Caribbean. The CYPFER team is ready to respond and help clients experiencing cyber attacks 24x7x365. CYPFER’s experts provide white-glove service and aim to restore Cyber Certainty™ for all clients on every engagement. CYPFER’s core services include:

Ransomware Advisory

Incident Response Services with specialized expertise in ransomware response and recovery

On-site and/or remote post-breach restoration support to augment internal teams

Digital Forensics to uncover malicious activity, insider threats, and protect sensitive data

Global Incident Response Retainer Services guaranteeing priority access to ransomware advisory, incident response, and recovery support for swift resolution

CYPFER is headquartered in Miami, FL, and has offices in Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, the Cayman Islands, and the UAE. The company currently employs around 200 cybersecurity experts and has supported clients across six continents. CYPFER is executing plans to expand globally and aims to boast a workforce of 250 cybersecurity professionals by the end of 2025.

