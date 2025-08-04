CYPFER Expands European Presence with Local Leadership, Multilingual Support, and Global Cyber Response Capabilities

AMSTERDAM, NETHERLANDS, August 4, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- CYPFER, a globally recognized leader in recovery-focused incident response, today announces the expansion of its operations across Europe, with local leadership, IT and OT experience and multilingual teams now active in the region.

Driving this growth are two respected cybersecurity leaders: Lars Jacobs, Vice President of Consulting, Europe, and Justin Black, Managing Director for Europe. Together, they bring extensive frontline experience helping organizations prepare for, respond to, and recover from complex cyber events - swiftly and strategically.

“Organizations across Europe are facing an uptick in ransomware, insider threats, and escalating regulatory pressures,” said Daniel Tobok, CEO of CYPFER. “With Lars and Justin leading the charge, supported by our multilingual, in-region teams, CYPFER is providing exactly what clients need: fast response, clear communication, and world-class recovery expertise.”

Lars Jacobs, formerly Managing Director at KPMG where he led Cyber Response & Recovery across Europe, he brings over 15 years of experience in Digital Forensics & Incident Response (DFIR), cyber risk, and regulatory alignment. He has guided clients through every phase of the incident lifecycle - from threat detection and containment to full recovery - ensuring compliance with NIS2, DORA, GDPR, and SEC guidelines and reporting timelines.

“We focus on operational excellence with a local approach, providing clients with peace of mind during cyber crisis situations.” said Lars Jacobs. “CYPFER’s multilingual capability means we can speak directly with clients’ legal, executive, and technical teams across Europe - in English, Dutch, Spanish, German, French and more - ensuring speed and clarity when every second matters.”

Justin Black, a former U.S. Marine with a background in avionic electronic warfare, most recently led commercial strategy at KPMG’s Cyber & TechLaw practice in the Netherlands. He is known for his commercial acumen, compliance knowledge, and bringing the right cross-border expertise to align cyber response efforts with business priorities across heavily regulated sectors including finance, insurance, and legal.

“CYPFER is about a no-nonsense approach to support clients when they need it the most,” said Justin Black. “CYPFER’s approach combines global cyber expertise with a deep understanding of European business, threat actors and regulatory realities. Whether it’s a law firm in the Netherlands, vital infrastructure in Belgium or a manufacturer in Germany, we’re in place to deliver rapid, tailored response aligned with client priorities.”

CYPFER’s European operations are anchored in London and Amsterdam, with teams supporting clients across the United Kingdom, and mainland Europe. This regional expansion enhances CYPFER’s ability to provide rapid, locally informed support backed by its global expertise and infrastructure.

About CYPFER

CYPFER is on a global mission to help companies create Cyber Certainty™. With an experienced team of incident responders, threat researchers, seasoned ransom experts, and data restoration experts, CYPFER is the trusted firm for leading law firms, insurance carriers and global organizations. CYPFER’s cybersecurity professionals are located across the US, Canada, UK, Europe, LATAM, and Caribbean. The CYPFER team is ready to respond and help clients experiencing cyber attacks 24x7x365. CYPFER’s experts provide white-glove service and aim to restore Cyber Certainty™ for all clients on every engagement.

CYPFER is headquartered in Miami, FL, and has offices in Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, Mexico, the Cayman Islands, and the UAE. The company currently employs around 200 cybersecurity experts and has supported clients across six continents. CYPFER is executing plans to expand globally and aims to boast a workforce of 250 cybersecurity professionals by the end of 2025.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.