FOOD INSECURITY INCREASING IN GEORGIA ACCORDING TO ANNUAL MAP THE MEAL GAP STUDY

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, May 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Food insecurity rates are rising in Georgia, with 1 in 7 people, 1 in 10 seniors, and 1 in 5 children facing hunger, according to Feeding America’s 15th annual Map the Meal Gap study. Food insecurity impacts communities in every county, parish and congressional district in the U.S., and is experienced by people from all backgrounds and demographics, but disparities exist.Map the Meal Gap is the only study that provides local-level estimates of food insecurity and food costs for every county and congressional district. The study builds upon USDA’s most recent report of national and state data, which showed 47 million people, including 14 million children, experienced food insecurity in 2023, the highest rate in more than a decade. The study’s results come as at-risk Georgia children face the critical summer months when they lack access to school feeding programs.Nearly 9 out of 10 high food insecurity counties are in the South, indicating regional disparities. The results highlight the record-high need that the Atlanta Community Food Bank is seeing. The Food Bank has been serving an average of 250,000 households every month, a figure that has increased 60 percent over the last three years. Map the Meal Gap emphasizes the need for the public to join the movement to end hunger.Nationally, more than 2 out of 5 people facing hunger may not qualify for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) benefits due to income limits. These numbers are even higher closer to home—over 57% of food insecure Georgians are above the SNAP threshold, while more than 61% of food insecure neighbors in the Food Bank’s 29-county service area may not qualify for SNAP.“Food insecurity remains an urgent crisis in metro Atlanta and north Georgia. Economic pressures and inflation continue to impact our neighbors, and as a result, more children, seniors, and families are struggling to meet their basic food needs," said Sarah Fonder-Kristy, Chief Development Officer of the Atlanta Community Food Bank. "Every person touched by food insecurity is at risk of its harmful effects, and the long-term consequences can be especially damaging to children and their well-being.Families and individuals facing hunger can text “FINDFOOD” or “COMIDA” to 888-976-2232, or visit the Atlanta Community Food Bank’s online Food Pantry Map or Get Help page for assistance.To learn more about how food insecurity impacts your community, visit https://map.feedingamerica.org/ . For more information about the Atlanta Community Food Bank and how to help end hunger in metro Atlanta and north Georgia, visit www.acfb.org Atlanta Community Food BankThe Atlanta Community Food Bank works to end hunger with the food, people, and big ideas needed to ensure our neighbors have the nourishment to lead healthy and productive lives. Far too many people in our own community experience hunger every day. Through more than 700 community-based, nonprofit partners in 29 counties, we help thousands of families, children, and seniors get healthy food every year. Our goal is that all hungry people across metro Atlanta and north Georgia will have access to the nutritious meals they need when they need them. It takes the power of our whole community to make that possible. In 2023, the Atlanta Community Food Bank distributed its one billionth meal. Join us at www.ACFB.org Feeding AmericaFeeding America is committed to an America where no one is hungry. We support tens of millions of people who experience food insecurity to get the food and resources they say they need to thrive as part of a nationwide network of food banks, statewide food bank associations, food pantries and meal programs. We also invest in innovative solutions to increase equitable access to nutritious food, advocate for legislation that improves food security and work to address factors that impact food security, such as health, cost of living and employment. We partner with people experiencing food insecurity, policymakers, organizations, and supporters, united with them in a movement to end hunger. Visit FeedingAmerica.org to learn more.

