MPD Searching for Assault Suspect

The Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the community’s assistance to locate a suspect involved in an assault in Northwest.

On Wednesday, April 16, 2025, at approximately 11:40 a.m., Second District officers responded to investigate an incident that occurred in the 1000 block of H Street, Northwest. It was reported that the suspect attacked the victim before fleeing the scene. The victim was transported to an area hospital by D.C. Fire and EMS for treatment of injuries.

The suspect was captured by surveillance and can be seen in the photos and video below:

https://youtu.be/axxIg5HKVVk

Anyone who can identify this suspect or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25055108

###