Nurses Week 2025 in Full Swing: Team Select Home Care Kicks Off the Celebration with Gifts, Giveaways, and Gratitude

Private Duty Nurses are some of the most committed, caring professionals in the industry. They show up not just to provide care, but to make an impact” — Shyree Phillips

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Nurses Week 2025 is in full force, and communities across the country are showing their love and appreciation for the everyday heroes of healthcare. At the forefront of the celebration is Team Select Home Care, which launched the week with heartfelt energy, meaningful giveaways, and surprise gifts for its nurses working in private duty, in-home pediatric and adult care.From coast to coast, Team Select nurses are receiving customized gift packages and recognition for the compassionate care they provide every single day, rain or shine.“Private Duty Nurses are some of the most committed, caring professionals in the industry. They show up not just to provide care, but to make an impact,” said Shyree Phillips, Chief Clinical Officer, at Team Select. “As a nurse myself, we wanted to kick off Nurses Week with purpose—and let our nurses know how much they’re valued.”To add even more excitement to the week, Team Select is hosting a $100 gift card giveaway with multiple winners, open to all nurses across the U.S. Nurses can enter by simply submitting their name, email, and zip code, and for those who want to share their “why,” there’s an option to submit a short story about what inspired them to become a nurse.Three winners—one each from Team Select’s website, Facebook, and Instagram platforms—will be selected at random and announced on May 12, 2025.Enter now before the May 11 deadline.Or head to our Facebook and Instagram pages to participate on social!No purchase necessary. U.S. residents 18+ only.Celebrating the Heart of Home HealthWith a powerful campaign theme, “Rain or Shine, Nurses Shine the Brightest”, Team Select’s celebration focuses on the unique role home health nurses play in delivering skilled, compassionate care in the most personal of settings: the home.Whether it’s a late-night visit to a medically fragile child or supporting an aging adult through daily care routines, these nurses bring professionalism, heart, and resilience to every shift.Follow Team Select on social media for giveaways, stories, and community shout-outs. Explore current nursing job openings with flexible schedules, one-on-one care, and a supportive team. Start your next chapter with a team that celebrates you, today and every day.About Team Select Home CareFounded in 2008, Team Select Home Care is a leading provider of in-home nursing services for pediatric and adult patients. With a mission to change lives for the better, Team Select empowers nurses with the tools, support, and appreciation they need to make a difference, rain or shine.

