Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis Inspires Colorado Students and Promotes Schoolwide Mental Health Screening

DENVER, CO, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- On April 30, Super Bowl MVP and Pro Football Hall of Famer Terrell Davis visited Colorado’s Conifer High School to connect with students and launch the Rising Together Schoolwide Mental Health ScreeningTM program. Davis spent time sharing his insights and inspiring students to overcome life’s challenges with mental resilience and a vision for success.The event was part of the nationwide movement to implement Rising Together Schoolwide Mental Health Screening, a groundbreaking solution designed to empower schools, families and youth to identify mental health challenges early and provide actionable support. Offered in partnership across three organizations — Possibilities for Change, J&B Medical and Ray of Hope Foundation — the program was funded by the Colorado Behavioral Health Administration and implemented in Colorado schools as the 6-12th Grade Mental Health Screening Program.Unexpected Outcomes and Real-World Wins: The Conifer High School Girls’ Track Team Davis shared his own experiences overcoming mental barriers both on and off the field, and coached students to harness the power of re-framing, visualization and self-belief. He shared how these tactics can reduce performance pressure and re-frame even the Super Bowl as the “same game” played on the same field.Davis’s insights created a surprise outcome in near real-time later that day. “I was going through my race plan and thinking to myself, ‘No matter what happens, it's the same race … It’s just a little bit higher stakes this time,’” said Indyca Fleury, Conifer High School girls’ track team member. “It kind of shifted my thinking … to take that anxiety and turn it into excitement and really use it as fuel for that race. It kind of helped me reel myself back in. Thank you, Terrell, for everything. We really appreciate it.”Fleury went on to PR, and the team set a new 4X800 Jeffco League record of 9:38 and ranking the Conifer team second in the state.Encouraging Youth to Reach Out“I know what it's like to feel alone and face anxiety, both on the field and off,” said Davis. “But what got me through those tough times was the support and belief of others. The Rising Together initiative is about providing that support to young people who need it most. We’re not just giving them tools to succeed in sports, but in life. Together, we can empower youth to take the necessary steps toward a healthier, more successful future.”Rising Together Schoolwide Mental Health Screening aims to screen and intervene with youth ages 8-18 by identifying those at risk for mental health issues before they hit a crisis point. With its innovative, technology-enabled screening platform and trauma-informed content, school teams can engage students in confidential, non-judgmental discussions about their emotional health. The program’s impact is already being felt in schools across Colorado, with a recent case study revealing that 20% of students required immediate intervention, underscoring the critical need for early identification and support.“This initiative is a game-changer. By empowering schools to connect with their students on a deeper level, we’re not only identifying at-risk students but also providing them with the support they need to thrive," said Dr. Jennifer Salerno, Founder and CEO of Possibilities for Change. “Rising Together connects, identifies, and empowers students, families and school staff to take meaningful action toward improved mental health and academic success.”The program’s technology partner, J&B Medical, provides real-time data and resources to enhance the program’s impact and ensure positive outcomes.“Our partnership with Possibilities for Change and Ray of Hope Foundation is a pivotal moment for us in advancing technology-driven solutions that make a tangible difference in the lives of students,” said Stephen Shaya, M.D., Executive Leader at J&B Medical. “We’re proud to play a key role in helping schools quickly identify students in need and provide them with the tools they need to succeed.”“We’re honored to partner with Possibilities for Change and the Ray of Hope Foundation on this important initiative,” said Mary Shaya, Chief Executive Officer of J&B Medical. “The pandemic highlighted how, along with many adults, a growing number of children are suffering in silence from mental health issues. In response, we're doing our part to give all kids a safer, healthier, more successful school experience, with a shared goal of screening more than one million youth over the next five years.”Ray Lewis, Super Bowl MVP, Pro Football Hall of Famer, youth advocate, and founder of the Ray of Hope Foundation, is a passionate supporter of Rising Together due to both his life experiences and his long-standing commitment to the key role that mentorship and community play in healthy youth development.“It’s about making sure that no child has to struggle in silence,” said Lewis. “Through our partnership, we’re offering a lifeline to young people who may otherwise not have access to the resources and support they desperately need.”A Nationwide Movement Answering the Call for HelpThe need for the support and ongoing care the program provides is evidenced by the fact that one in three students reports feelings of persistent sadness or hopelessness. The initiative is part of a broader movement to screen, intervene, and empower students, families and schools to ensure that no young person takes their mental health journey alone.For more information about the Rising Together Schoolwide Mental Health Screening program, visit Possibilities for Change and Ray of Hope Foundation. About Possibilities for ChangePossibilities for Change equips professionals and parents with evidence-based tools, training, and technology to identify youth risk, intervene early, and save lives.About J&B MedicalJ&B Medical is a leading technology provider dedicated to improving healthcare through innovative solutions and partnerships.About Ray of Hope FoundationThe Ray of Hope Foundation founded by Pro Football Hall of Famer Ray Lewis inspires youth to overcome adversity and achieve their dreams through mentorship, education and support.

