State Capitol Police Seeks Public Feedback

The North Carolina State Capitol Police is seeking initial law enforcement accreditation through the Commission on Law Enforcement for Accreditation (CALEA). As a part of this process, an opportunity is provided to citizens of North Carolina for public feedback via the CALEA Portal, which can be located here: http://cimrs2.calea.org/1239

This public portal is to receive comments regarding our compliance with CALEA standards, engagement in the service community, delivery of public safety services, and overall candidacy for accreditation status. These comments can be commendations or concerns. The overall intent of the accreditation process is to provide our agency with information to support continuous improvement and foster our pursuit of professional excellence.

It is essential to know that CALEA is not an investigatory body; subsequently, the public portal should not be used to submit information for such purposes. Additionally, there will be no response other than acknowledgment to submissions; however, the information will be considered in context to its relevancy to compliance with standards and the tenets of CALEA® Accreditation.

Standard titles may be viewed on the CALEA website: Law Enforcement – Standards Titles | CALEA® | The Commission on Accreditation for Law Enforcement Agencies, Inc. Questions related to the accreditation process may be directed to the Accreditation Manager, Devon Adams.