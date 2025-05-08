Statement from Gov. Henry McMaster on the Confirmation of Tony Catone as Next Director of SCDSS

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Governor Henry McMaster today released the following statement on the confirmation of Tony Catone as the next Director of the South Carolina Department of Social Services:

"Since taking over as acting director, Tony Catone has shown the steady leadership, deep institutional knowledge, and commitment to service needed to successfully lead the Department of Social Services forward," said Governor Henry McMaster. "I have full confidence that he is the right person to build on the agency's critical work to strengthen families and protect our most vulnerable children and adults."