Hatch Announces AI-Powered Donor Scoring and Insights

Hatch, the fastest-growing donor intelligence platform for nonprofits, is proud to introduce its cutting-edge AI-powered donor scoring and insights.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, May 14, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hatch, the fastest-growing donor intelligence platform for nonprofits, today announced the launch of its groundbreaking AI-powered donor scoring and insights engine, ushering in a new era of precision, transparency, and strategy in nonprofit fundraising.

For decades, fundraising professionals have relied on outdated, opaque wealth screening tools to guide their donor engagement efforts. But as donor behavior and data availability evolve, so too must the tools that fundraisers use to make decisions. Enter Hatch, a Giving Intelligence Platform that leverages the latest advancements in AI and data enrichment to deliver unmatched accuracy and clarity to development teams nationwide.

Smarter Prospecting, Powered by AI

At the heart of this new product launch is a suite of six AI-powered donor scores, each on a granular 0-100 scale, paired with plain-English AI explanations. These scores help fundraisers understand not just who to engage, but why they’re a good fit, enabling more effective segmentation, prioritization, and outreach.

“Fundraising teams have been flying blind for too long,” said Moshe Hecht, CEO of Hatch. “Most platforms offer vague scores without context, leaving critical decisions up to guesswork. Hatch is changing that. With more data points, better models, and full transparency, our users can finally make data-driven decisions with clarity and confidence.”

Hatch’s scoring engine is built on a proprietary AI framework that combines traditional wealth screening data with enriched career, lifestyle, social, and contact insights. The result? A smarter, more holistic view of each donor.

What Sets Hatch Apart:

Hatch’s new scoring and insight features represent a major leap ahead of the industry status quo. Key differentiators include:

Higher Accuracy and Fill Rate: Unlike other tools that rely solely on traditional wealth indicators, Hatch integrates data across multiple domains—career, lifestyle, social presence, and more. This multi-dimensional approach results in more complete profiles and accurate predictions, especially for prospects who fall outside conventional models.

Transparent AI Explanations: Every Hatch score is accompanied by a human-readable explanation generated by a secure, self-hosted large language model. Fundraisers can now see the specific data points that contributed to a donor’s score—eliminating mystery and building trust in the recommendations.

0-100 Granularity: Most screening tools use a 1-4 or 1-5 tiered scale. Hatch’s 0-100 system offers a significantly more refined view, allowing teams to distinguish between prospects within the same wealth band or giving category.

Donations Affinity Score: Hatch goes beyond basic category matching. Its AI analyzes a donor’s giving history and matches it against the specific mission and focus areas of a nonprofit—surfacing deeper affinities and reducing false leads.

Profile Affinity Score: Using enriched career, lifestyle, and social data, Hatch’s Profile Affinity Score reveals whether a prospect’s background and interests align with a nonprofit’s cause—even if the donor has never given in that space before. This makes it possible to identify “hidden gems” that traditional systems would miss.

How It Works:

Hatch integrates directly with a nonprofit’s CRM, importing key identifiers and enriching constituent profiles with third-party data. The platform then applies its AI models to generate:

Affluence Score: Assesses wealth level

Propensity Score: Evaluates overall giving likelihood

Donations Affinity Score: Gauges alignment with your mission

Profile Affinity Score: Measures resonance based on lifestyle, career, and values

My Org Donations (RFM) Score: Reflects recency, frequency, and amount of past gifts

Hatch Score: Overall donor potential

Every score is supported by an AI-generated explanation, and each donor profile is further enhanced with Gift Capacity Ratings, Target Ask Amounts, and high-impact tags such as Hidden Gem, Mystery Mogul, or Planned Giving.

The Road Ahead:

Hatch’s launch of donor scoring is just the beginning. With a roadmap full of next-gen capabilities, the platform is poised to become the most indispensable tool in the fundraiser’s toolbox.

“Our vision is to make prospect research feel less like a guessing game and more like a strategic advantage,” said CEO Moshe. “This launch is a major step forward, and we’re just getting started.”

Visit www.hatch.ai to get started today

