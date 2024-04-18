Hatch Raises $3 Million Seed Round to Empower Nonprofits with AI-Driven Donor Engagement Platform

The Hatch Team

Funds will be used to scale their AI platform that leverages big data to unlock charitable giving for nonprofits

Hatch unlocks a trove of data, transforming it into actionable intelligence that fundraisers can use to build deeper relationships with donors and ultimately drive more impact for their cause.” — Moshe Hecht, Hatch Founder & CEO

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, April 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hatch, a leading provider of AI-powered donor engagement solutions for nonprofits, today announced it has secured $3 million in seed funding. The round was led by Differential Ventures with participation from Character, Howard Morgan, and notable angel investors. This brings Hatch's total funding to $5 million to date.

Founded in 2021 by Moshe Hecht, former CIO of crowdfunding platform Charidy, which helped raise over $3 billion for 8,000 nonprofits, Hatch aims to revolutionize how nonprofits leverage data to connect with donors. The Hatch platform unifies a nonprofit's existing donor data and enriches it with up to 80 pieces of new information, including wealth signals, social data, and lifestyle insights from trusted third-party sources. This allows fundraisers and marketers to build comprehensive donor profiles to personalize outreach and maximize giving potential.

Hatch's proprietary Altruistic Intelligence™ technology recommends the most personalized engagement and fundraising methods for each donor, helping nonprofits identify not only potential donors but also influential supporters who can drive peer-to-peer campaigns. The platform offers features such as lifestyle insights, career history, wealth data, donation history, social mapping, and media mentions.

"Nonprofits are sitting on a trove of data but often lack the tools to fully utilize it," said Moshe Hecht, CEO and Founder of Hatch. "Our platform unlocks that data, transforming it into actionable intelligence fundraisers can use to build deeper relationships with donors and ultimately drive more impact for their cause."

The seed funding will be used to accelerate product development, grow the Hatch team, and expand its customer base. Over 150 world-class nonprofits across North America, including Volunteers of America and Texas A&M University-Commerce, are already using Hatch to optimize their fundraising efforts.

"We are excited to back Moshe and the Hatch team as they bring cutting-edge technology to a sector that has largely been underserved by innovation," said David Magerman, Partner at Differential Ventures. "Their traction to date demonstrates the immense need for better donor engagement tools and we believe Hatch is well-positioned to become an essential platform for nonprofits everywhere."

"Hatch's AI-driven platform is a game-changer for nonprofits looking to harness the power of data," said Charles Givre, Hatch Advisor who previously worked in cybersecurity at NSA and CIA. "By providing actionable insights and personalized engagement strategies, Hatch empowers organizations to build stronger connections with their donors and maximize their fundraising potential."

Hatch's mission is to create a world of natural-born givers and a society of intelligent contributors who perpetually add value to individual, communal, and societal life. The company offers a pricing model that charges based on the number of successfully enriched donor profiles.

For more information about Hatch, please visit www.hatch.ai. Press kit with additional resources available at hatch.ai/press.html.

About Hatch

Hatch is a first-of-its-kind 'Giving Intelligence' platform that helps nonprofits use data to engage donors and raise more funds. By unifying disparate data sources and leveraging AI, Hatch builds unique donor profiles that enable personalized outreach at scale. Founded in 2021, Hatch is on a mission to unlock the world's philanthropic potential. For more information, visit www.hatch.ai.

