Hatch Transforms Donor Research with the Launch of QuickSearch

Hatch unveils the future of donor prospecting: QuickSearch

Hatch releases tool to supercharge your donor prospecting. Just enter a name and a few details to explore the complete human profile of the next donor.

NEW YORK, NY, USA, July 30, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hatch, a pioneer in nonprofit data enrichment technologies, introduces QuickSearch, a first-of-its-kind tool designed to give nonprofits immediate donor insights for smarter, more effective fundraising strategies. All in one search.

Hatch has been a key innovator in the nonprofit sector, providing fundraisers with real-time, detailed insights on their donors' lives. With the launch of QuickSearch, nonprofits can now gain instant access to a database of 250 million public profiles―tapping into over 80 data points essential for successful fundraising.

When it comes to donor research, many organizations often only have a name and location to start with. Hatch made things easier by letting nonprofits upload their entire database to get detailed insights, simplifying the research process. Now, with QuickSearch, they’ve made it even simpler. Fundraising professionals can now do individual searches and instantly get all the information they need to qualify a potential donor, volunteer or influencer.

"QuickSearch represents a paradigm shift in how nonprofits do donor prospecting," said Moshe Hecht, Founder and CEO of Hatch. "It equips fundraisers with immediate and unparalleled insights into donor behaviors, social footprint, preferences, and wealth indicators, so they can identify and engage with the right donors at the right time. Think Google for donor prospecting. But unlike Google, which gives you a million results, Hatch gives you the precise data you need about a potential donor to effectively cultivate them."

For organizations looking to grow their prospect list, QuickSearch simplifies the process. Search by name, verify the correct identity, and voilà! Instantly receive a comprehensive human profile, ready to be seamlessly integrated into your existing prospect lists. Effortless, yet so powerful. Try it today with five free searches at hatch.ai/qs.

What’s Next

QuickSearch is just the beginning of many Hatch tools to streamline nonprofit fundraising. The company is committed to constant innovation by providing nonprofit software solutions making donor prospecting simpler and faster for nonprofits. By providing advanced data technologies, Hatch ensures that organizations of all sizes have the resources they need to grow their major gift fundraising, crowdfunding campaigns, event participation and ultimately achieve their fundraising goals to make an even great impact.