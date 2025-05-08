Governor Abbott Announces Over $1.5 Million In Career Training Grants To Five San Antonio Area Schools

TEXAS, May 8 - May 8, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today announced five career training grants totaling over $1,531,600 have been awarded to five schools in the San Antonio area to train students for high-demand, good-paying jobs after graduation. These Jobs and Education for Texans (JET) grants, awarded through the Texas Workforce Commission, will support career and technical education (CTE) training programs by helping the schools purchase and install equipment to initially train more than 650 students for high-demand occupations as software developers, nurses, welders, and more.



“As the Texas economy continues to reach greater heights, it is critical that we keep investing in our future workforce,” said Governor Abbott. “The more than $1.5 million in career training grants will support career and technical training programs for Texas students in the San Antonio area—helping them forge their own path to a better job and bigger paycheck opportunity after graduation. I thank the Texas Workforce Commission for their tireless work to bolster our highly skilled workforce and ensure Texas students have successful careers in high-demand industries.”



“The JET program provides cutting-edge technology for students to train for high-demand occupations like software developers, nurses, and welders,” said TWC Chairman Bryan Daniel. “TWC continues to support valuable CTE training across the state to develop the workforce needed to meet the demands of Texas’ diverse industries.”



Earlier today, TWC Commissioner Representing Labor Alberto Treviño III presented the awards at a ceremony attended by state and local officials, and school staff at San Antonio College’s Nursing & Allied Health Complex.



The five JET grants include:

Alamo Colleges District-San Antonio College: a $332,507 grant to train 250 students as software developers.

a $332,507 grant to train 250 students as software developers. Boerne Independent School District (ISD): a $319,709 grant to train 200 students as registered nurses in partnership with Alamo Colleges District-San Antonio College.

a $319,709 grant to train 200 students as registered nurses in partnership with Alamo Colleges District-San Antonio College. Cotulla ISD: a $350,000 grant to train 25 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses in partnership with Southwest Texas Junior College.

a $350,000 grant to train 25 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses in partnership with Southwest Texas Junior College. Dilley ISD: a $179,403 grant to train 76 students as welders in partnership with Southwest Texas Junior College.

a $179,403 grant to train 76 students as welders in partnership with Southwest Texas Junior College. Harmony Schools South Texas: a $350,000 grant to train 100 students as licensed practical and licensed vocational nurses in partnership with Texas Southmost College.



Through funding provided by the Texas Legislature each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs to develop or expand career and technical education programs for public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and open-enrollment charter schools Equipment funded through JET grants must be used to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations. JET grant awards for the current fiscal year have yet to be announced and will be published in the coming months.



Learn more about TWC’s JET grant program.

