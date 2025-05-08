MMEC 2025 Closes with Bold Commitments to Local Content, Regional Integration, and Sustainable Industrialisation

MoU signing : Mozambique & Zambia ; signees: Hon. Estêvão Pale, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy of Mozambique, and H.E. Kenya Londe, Zambia’s High Commissioner to Mozambique

MAPUTO, MOZAMBIQUE, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The 11th edition of the Mozambique Mining and Energy Conference ( MMEC 2025) concluded today in Maputo, reaffirming Mozambique’s position as a regional powerhouse in mining, energy, and infrastructure development. Over two dynamic days, the conference brought together public and private sector leaders to engage in high-level dialogue on energy transition, local content, and investment-driven industrialisation.Organised by AME Moçambique and AME Trade Ltd, in collaboration with Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos (ENH) and supported by the Ministry of Mineral Resources and Energy (MIREME); the event was held under the theme “Investing in a New Era: Transforming Mozambique’s Natural Resources to Spur Industrialisation and Regional Integration,” .MMEC 2025 conference brought together policymakers, private sector leaders, and international investors to shape a sustainable future for Mozambique and the region.Day 2 Highlights: Cross-Border Cooperation and Infrastructure MilestonesA major milestone of Day 2 was the signing of two Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs), signalling a shared vision for integrated energy infrastructure in Southern Africa.In a landmark move, the governments of Mozambique and Zambia signed an agreement for the planning and development of a cross-border gas pipeline between Beira (Mozambique) and Ndola (Zambia). The agreement was formalised by Hon. Estêvão Pale, Minister of Mineral Resources and Energy of Mozambique, and, representing Zambia’s Minister of Energy, Hon. Makozo Chikote, was H.E. Kenya Londe, Zambia’s High Commissioner to Mozambique.Speaking at the ceremony, Minister Pale remarked: “This gas pipeline agreement is not just a project—it’s a blueprint for regional collaboration and shared prosperity. It reflects our commitment to harnessing natural resources for industrial development and energy security across borders.”Echoing that sentiment, High Commissioner Londe noted: “This initiative stands as a testament to the power of regional cooperation. The momentum from MMEC 2025 proves that African-led energy strategies are not only possible—they’re already underway.”A second MoU between Mozambique and Zimbabwe was also signed, focused on reinforcing cooperation in power supply, generation, and transmission, further strengthening regional energy integration.Key Topics Defining the Energy & Extractives Agenda in 20251. Local Content as a Strategic ImperativeLocal content took centre stage as a policy pillar for national growth and self-reliance. Key recommendations included:• A harmonised legal framework and clear policy direction.• Support for local manufacturing and industrial processing capacity.• Strengthening of financial institutions to fund local ventures.• Transparency to prevent the misuse of local partnerships for foreign capital repatriation.2. Harnessing Natural Gas for Inclusive Growth• Mozambique reaffirmed its commitment to prioritising the domestic market for natural gas.• Natural gas contributes 30% to the national energy matrix, with expanding access seen as key to equitable development.• Industrialisation via gas is expected to create jobs, increase household income, and boost fiscal revenue.3. Regional Energy Integration and Infrastructure Development• Southern Africa is facing an energy crisis with losses of USD 33 billion annually due to power shortages.• Projects like Mpanda Nkua—a USD 5.5 billion hydro initiative with a 1,500 MW capacity—are vital to reversing this trend.• Integration of road, rail, and energy systems was highlighted as essential to unlocking regional trade and energy resilience.4. Accelerating the Energy Transition• Delegates emphasised the need to scale solar and renewable energy, diversify the energy mix, and invest in off-grid solutions for underserved communities.Celebrating Excellence: MMEC 2025 Gala AwardsOn the evening of 7 May, MMEC hosted its prestigious Gala Dinner & Awards Ceremony, honouring individuals and organisations making outstanding contributions to Mozambique’s extractive and energy sectors. The awards underscored the conference’s focus on leadership, gender equity, and corporate responsibility.Award Winners Included:• Woman in Mining: Fátima Chauque – for her leadership and advancement of gender inclusion in the mining industry• Woman in Electricity: Olga Madeira – recognised for her excellence and innovation in the power sector• Woman in Oil and Gas: Lina Aiuba – honoured for her impactful contributions to oil and gas operations and advocacy• Mining Company of the Year: Vulcan – for operational excellence and sustainable performance• CSR Project of the Year: ROMPCO – for its outstanding community development and social impact initiativesAs MMEC 2025 draws to a close, it leaves behind a clear message: Mozambique is ready. Ready to lead in responsible resource development, to deepen regional energy integration, and to attract investment that delivers tangible benefits for its people. With bold commitments, visionary partnerships, and a renewed focus on local content and sustainability, MMEC has once again proven itself to be more than a conference—it is a catalyst for action. As the country moves into a new era of industrialisation and inclusive growth, Mozambique stands at the forefront of Africa’s mining and energy future.Further informationFor the full conference agenda, speaker updates, and registration details, please visit:Media Contact:marketing@ametrade.org | mmec@ametrade.orgAbout AME Trade LtdAME Trade Ltd is a leading independent organisation specialising in trade, development, and investment promotion across Africa. With more than two decades of experience across 30+ countries, AME Trade delivers high-impact events, research reports, training programs, and digital strategies tailored to Africa’s dynamic markets.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.