MOTA 2025: Africa’s Mining Sector on the Brink of a New Strategic Pact

Mining On Top Africa (MOTA) 2025- 2 et 3 juillet à l’hôtel Meliá Paris La Défense

PARIS, PARIS, FRANCE, July 7, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Paris, July 4, 2025 – For two days, Paris hosted a major gathering shaping the future of the Africa’s mining sector: the 8th edition of Mining On Top Africa MOTA ). Held at the Meliá Paris La Défense Hotel, the event brought together over 180 participants from 24 countries, including 54 speakers, 4 African ministerial delegations, and 18 renowned mining companies (including Montage Gold, SOMISEN, SODEMI, IAMGOLD, Aurum Resources, Toro Gold, Robex Gold, Marula Mining, and Frontier Rare Earths).At the heart of the discussions: how to transform Africa’s geological wealth into sovereign levers for sustainable, industrial, and social development. Under the theme “Partnering for Prosperity: Maximizing the Benefits of Africa’s Geological Wealth,” MOTA 2025 reaffirmed its role as a strategic platform for dialogue among policymakers, investors, institutions, mining companies, and technical experts.“Mining On Top Africa is above all a space for dialogue, listening, and exchange. A platform that brings together all the stakeholders shaping the present and future of the African mining sector,” opened Mr. Talibouya Diagne, West Africa Director at AME Trade A key highlight of this edition was the Ministerial Roundtable held on July 2, featuring prominent government leaders:• H.E. Mohamed Lamine Sy Savane, Minister and Chief of Staff to the Prime Minister, Guinea• H.E. Tidjian Thiam, Minister of Mines and Industry, Mauritania• Dr. Ibrahima Gassama, Director General of Mines and Geology, Senegal• Prof. Dieudonné Tambwe, Coordinator, CTCPM, DRC• Mr. Karim Dahou, Deputy Director, OECDModerated by Jean-Claude Guillaneau (BRGM), the exchanges emphasized the urgency of a unified legal framework, equitable access to value addition, and the need to rethink partnerships on more balanced terms.“Africa’s mining sector must look in the mirror and choose its destiny,” declared H.E. Mohamed Lamine Sy Savane, calling for “systematic and well-managed local transformation based on strong industrial partnerships.”“We no longer want to be mere providers of raw materials. We want to transform, create, export finished products, and own our industrial future,” stressed Dr. Ibrahima Gassama, reflecting Senegal’s ambitions.Representing the DRC, Prof. Tambwe added: “Strategic minerals must first serve Africa. Sovereignty includes our value chains.”Seven Thematic Sessions Addressed Key Drivers of Transformation:Regulatory Frameworks & ESGExperts from Affectio Mutandi, IRMA, BRGM, and IAMGOLD advocated for transparent governance, recognition of artisanal mining, and strengthening state capabilities.“Integrating robust ESG standards is now a condition for accessing international funding and high-standard markets. Africa should lead on this—not follow.”The session highlighted the role of institutions such as IFC, EBRD, and the African Development Bank, advocating for an ecosystemic approach encompassing energy, infrastructure, and legal frameworks.“Financing a mining project today means financing a system—not just a mine.”Country Focus: Côte d’Ivoire, Guinea, and the DRCThree national agencies—SODEMI, SOGUIPAMI, and CTCPM—presented bold plans on mining cartography, local content development, and licensing transparency. These strategies aim to reposition extractive resources at the heart of regional development by aligning geological assets, industrial policy, and public-private partnerships.“The mining sector must become a catalyst for regional development, not an isolated extractive enclave.”— Jean-Luc Assi, Chairman of the Board, SODEMIResponsible ESG ExcellenceIAMGOLD showcased its model in Burkina Faso: building community infrastructure, supporting local economic sectors, establishing hybrid energy systems, and driving African ESG leadership.“The impact must last beyond extraction. Social acceptance is the new license to operate.” — IAMGOLDDay Two Highlights – July 3, 2025MOTA 2025 continued at full pace with high-level panels focused on structural transformation of the African mining sector. From geodata governance to local content development, each session laid down actionable steps toward a sovereign, inclusive, and competitive model.Geodata and Mining CadastresModerated by Jean Félix Mupande, this panel stressed the urgent need for African nations to develop modern, accessible, and interoperable cadastral systems. Experts from the DRC, Senegal, and the UK emphasized that managing geoscientific data is key to transparency, investment attractiveness, and sovereignty.Strengthening Value ChainsDiscussions emphasized the importance of assertive industrial policies, local skills development, and harmonized standards. Africa may not leap directly into advanced manufacturing, but it can build solid technical and regulatory capacities, as illustrated by representatives from Zimbabwe, the DRC, and the World Bank.Transformative InfrastructureThe panel on structuring infrastructure demonstrated that mining development must go hand-in-hand with investments in transport, energy, healthcare, and connectivity. Smart PPPs and clearly defined roles between government and mining operators were cited as catalysts for territorial development.Local Content as a CornerstoneSpeakers such as Ngagne Demba Touré (SOMISEN) and Yves Bawa (Kumbuka Africa) underscored the need to train, finance, and support local ecosystems to ensure fair benefit-sharing and turn mines into drivers of economic and social sovereignty.Beyond the panels, MOTA 2025 was a moment of collective construction. Calls to action were clear:• Accelerate reforms• Secure responsible investments• Localize industrial processes• Place people at the heart of Africa’s mining model“MOTA is a platform for truth. It forces us to confront challenges head-on and co-create the solutions of tomorrow,” concluded Talibouya Diagne.To learn more or register, visit:About AME TRADEFounded in 2006, AME Trade Ltd has become a leading facilitator of investment in Africa’s emerging markets. With over 20 years of experience, the company specializes in organizing B2B sector-focused events, conferences, and digital marketing services across mining, energy, finance, and oil & gas.Active in 29 African countries, AME Trade works closely with industry experts and local SMEs to deliver high-impact events that foster sustainable development and economic growth. Founded in 2006, AME Trade Ltd has become a leading facilitator of investment in Africa's emerging markets. With over 20 years of experience, the company specializes in organizing B2B sector-focused events, conferences, and digital marketing services across mining, energy, finance, and oil & gas.Active in 29 African countries, AME Trade works closely with industry experts and local SMEs to deliver high-impact events that foster sustainable development and economic growth. Its strong on-the-ground presence gives it a unique competitive edge.Services include:• Tailored training programs• Digital marketing services• Economic intelligence reports

