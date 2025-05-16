Nova Medical Aesthetics Introduces Glacē™ Hydrodermabrasion: A Cutting-Edge Treatment for ‘Glass-Like’ Skin

The Glacē™ Treatment

Glacē is the future of non-invasive skin treatments. It offers gentle exfoliation, hydration, detoxification, and brightening—all in one session, and with no downtime.” — Diane Moore

WARWICK, RI, UNITED STATES, May 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Glacē ™ treatment is inspired by the South Korean beauty concept of “glass skin,” which describes a flawless, clear, and luminous complexion. By combining diamond tip exfoliation, tailored serum infusion, cupping massage, and LED therapy, Glacē offers a truly transformative experience with immediate glow and long-lasting results.According to Diane Moore, owner and Nurse Practitioner with over 20 years of experience, “Glacē is the future of non-invasive skin treatments. It offers gentle exfoliation, hydration, detoxification, and brightening—all in one session, and with no downtime. We’re thrilled to offer this revolutionary technology to our clients.”What Is the Glacē™ Treatment?Glacē is a multi-step, non-invasive skin-purifying treatment that uses a combination of advanced hydrodermabrasion, dual-mode cupping, and LED light therapy to clarify, contour, and illuminate the skin. Unlike traditional facials, Glacē uses single-use diamond tips, customizable serum blends, and a closed-loop vacuum system to improve workflows and deliver highly personalized care for every skin type and concern.Each Glacē treatment includes:Diamond Tip Hydrodermabrasion: Gentle exfoliation using hygienic, single-use tips in four levels of abrasion to suit different skin types.Two-Phase Serum Infusion: A tailored combination of cleansing and nourishing serums that deeply hydrate and target concerns like dullness, blemishes, uneven tone, or sensitivity.Dual-Mode Cupping Massage: Simultaneous pulsed and continuous suction modes promote lymphatic drainage, contour the face, and enhance skin detoxification.LED Light Therapy: Custom red, green, or blue light settings calm redness, brighten the complexion, and revitalize the skin.Biocellulose Mask Finish: A cooling, hydrating facial mask enhances skin absorption and delivers a final boost of radiance.Benefits of Glacē™ HydrodermabrasionGlacē treatments are gentle, relaxing, and designed to deliver visible skin improvements with no downtime. Clients often notice smoother texture, more even skin tone, and a vibrant glow immediately after their luxurious session.Common skin concerns Glacē can help address include:Dull or dehydrated skinUneven skin tone and textureFine lines and loss of firmnessOily or congested skinMild acne blemishes or breakoutsPuffiness and fluid retentionSensitivity and reactive skin appearance (non-medical)Because Glacē is non-invasive and fully customizable, it is suitable for all skin tones and types, including those with sensitive or mature skin.Clinical Results and Client Satisfaction:Glacē is backed by clinical data showing impressive results in patient satisfaction and skin improvement. In clinical evaluations:100% of patients reported noticeably cleaner skin after treatment92% experienced an improvement in hydration91% said their overall skin health improved90% indicated they would book another Glacē treatment in the futureBefore-and-after images have shown remarkable improvements in radiance, clarity, and skin texture after a single treatment and continued enhancement with repeated sessions.A New Standard in Advanced Skincare:What sets Glacē apart is its ability to combine advanced skincare technology with a luxurious spa experience. Clients not only enjoy visible results, but also a tranquil, relaxing treatment that feels as good as it looks.With flexible protocols and adjustable vacuum pressure, flow rates, and diamond tip levels, Glacē allows providers to tailor every session for specific skin types and goals. It can be performed on the face, neck, and décolletage, and integrates easily into most EBD procedures and treatment plans, or monthly maintenance routine.Book a Glacē Treatment at Nova Medical Aesthetics Nova Medical Aesthetics is now accepting appointments for Glacē™ hydrodermabrasion. Whether clients are looking to prep their skin for an upcoming event, refresh their glow for the season, or maintain long-term skin health, Glacē provides a science-backed solution in a luxurious setting.To schedule a consultation or learn more about Glacē facial treatments, visit www.novamedaesthetics.com or call (401) 424-1238. Appointments are available now, and space is limited.About Nova Medical Aesthetics:Nova Medical Aesthetics is a premier provider of professional skincare and aesthetic services in Warwick, RI. Led by Diane Moore, a licensed Nurse Practitioner, they specialize in innovative, non-invasive treatments to support skin health, beauty, and confidence. Services also include Botox, chemical peels, and microneedling.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.