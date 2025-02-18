John Collins Releases Second Edition of '50 Situations Awaiting Every Forensic Scientist' – Now Available in Audiobook

50 Situations Awaiting Every Forensic Scientist is available in softcover and audiobook.

A growing number of collegiate programs are using the book as required reading. Adding discussion questions will support professors in facilitating meaningful class discussions.”
— John M. Collins

BRIGHTON, MI, UNITED STATES, February 17, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Renowned forensic expert and author John Collins has announced the release of the second edition of his book, 50 Situations Awaiting Every Forensic Scientist. In addition to the softcover version, the book is now available in audiobook format, making this essential resource more accessible to readers interested in starting or advancing a career in forensic science.

Originally published to provide students and early-career professionals with real-world insights and strategies for navigating the unique opportunities and challenges of forensic science, 50 Situations has become a must-read in the field. The second edition includes new discussion questions and a supplemental chapter on criminal justice reform and its impact on forensic experts.

"A growing number of collegiate programs are using the book as required reading," said Collins. "Adding discussion questions will support professors in facilitating meaningful class discussions."

Collins explained that the supplemental chapter was inspired by an email from a young forensic scientist concerned about accusations that faulty or flawed forensic science is a leading cause of wrongful convictions.

"Writing the supplemental chapter gave me an opportunity to put that accusation into its proper context and to explain the motivations of those who make such claims," Collins said.

50 Situations Awaiting Every Forensic Scientist (2nd Edition) is now available in print, eBook, and audiobook through major online retailers.

About

JOHN M. COLLINS is a professional leadership coach, facilitator, and author based near Detroit, Michigan. He specializes in working with professionals and leaders in high-stakes, authoritative occupations where high levels of expertise are required to earn the trust of the public or other consequential stakeholders. In his role as a public safety leadership strategist, John is a strong advocate for effective, evidence-based leadership in the pursuit of safe communities. John has a master’s degree in Organizational Management and is formally certified as a senior HR professional by the Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM). He is also a Gallup® Certified Strengths Coach, utilizing the CliftonStrengths® assessment to help individuals and teams achieve “high-resolution self-awareness.”

