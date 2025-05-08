THE COLLABORATOR on Kashmir conflict lands global deal with Iris Indie ahead of Cannes

The adaptation of Mirza Waheed's novel screens in Cannes on May 17th. The Collaborator, directed by Travis Hodgkins and produced by Rashaana Shah and Cristy Coors Beasley.

Critically Acclaimed Adaptation of Mirza Waheed’s Novel Tackles the Impact of Conflict on Youth in 1990s Kashmir

This film forces us to ask difficult questions about the choices we make in times of crisis.” — Rashaana Shah, Producer

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Collaborator, a powerful coming-of-age drama set against the backdrop of war-torn Kashmir. The film was chosen by the UK Asian Film Festival as the Spotlight film, adding to a successful international festival run screening to rave reviews and stirring applause from engaged audiences across the globe in more than a dozen festivals including notably Dances with Films, San Diego International Film Festival, Karama Human Rights Film Festival, and JoBurg Film Festival. Iris Indie Global is excited to announce the release of the official trailer for The Collaborator, now available to view ahead of its upcoming UK and Cannes screenings. The film’s powerful themes and striking, award-winning visuals are already drawing attention, and these premieres mark the next major steps in its international rollout. Watch here: https://youtu.be/zwI4JepXLOo?si=-RDjfG_8hLG5G1JG Adapted from the internationally acclaimed novel by Mirza Waheed, The Collaborator tells the harrowing story of a teenage boy caught in the crosshairs of a brutal conflict. As young men vanish from villages across Kashmir in the early 1990s—suspected of joining the insurgency—an Indian army officer forces the boy to collect ID cards from corpses in the valley. Each journey into the warzone brings him closer to a personal reckoning, as he dreads discovering a friend among the dead.The film stars Rudi Dharmalingam as “Captain Kadian”, who will be next seen in Robert Schwentke's Control. He was nominated for an AFI Award for “Best Actor in a Drama Series” for his performance in Wakefield and most recently appeared in Netflix’s hit mini-series Missing You. Nitin Ganatra plays The Boy's Father, “Sarpanch”. Ganatra is known for his work in Sweet Pea, EastEnders and Charlie and the Chocolate Factory in this exploration of moral conflict, grief, and the resilience of youth. Newcomer Nikhil Singh Rai plays the lead of “The Boy”, chosen from hundreds of actors after a 2 year search.The Collaborator is written and directed by Travis Hodgkins and produced by Rashaana Shah and Cristy Coors Beasley. Milena Rimassa serves as one of the Executive Producers, alongside Namrata Sharma, MXW’s Chaitra Vedullapalli, Michelle Pruitt, Amanda Thompson, Swetha Dasika, and Joseph Lanius.Following its UK debut, the film will screen at the Cannes Film Festival as part of Iris Indie Global’s official slate on Saturday, May 17 at 1:30 PM in Arcades 3.“Iris Indie Global is honored to support The Collaborator through its UK and international premieres,” said Executive Producer Milena Rimassa. “This is a profoundly human story with global relevance—emotionally rich, socially urgent, and beautifully realized.”“This film forces us to ask difficult questions about the choices we make in times of crisis,” said Rashaana Shah, Producer. “It’s thrilling, emotionally resonant, and packed with performances that leave an unforgettable impact. Cannes is just the beginning for this extraordinary film.”Iris Indie Global cofounder and COO Joshua Russell will be stationed at The Members Club at Plage du Festival during the Cannes Film Festival, meeting with production and financing partners as well as producers of new titles available for worldwide distribution. Producers Rashaana Shah and Cristy Coors Beasley will also be in Cannes and may be reached at the Iris Indie Global offices at 18 Quai Saint-Pierre.The Collaborator is one of twenty standout films—many award-winning and featuring notable casts—that Iris Indie Global is bringing to Cannes in 2025.#TheCollaborator #IrisIndieGlobal #Cannes2025 #MarcheduFilmMedia Contacts:Thais Eliasen, Publicist – thais@thaiseliasenpr.com | 774-319-0317Milena Rimassa, Iris Indie Global – mrimassa@irisindie.com | 310-997-7187

