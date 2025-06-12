Santa Margarita Water District Modernizes Procurement with PlanetBids Platform

The Orange County water services company is taking a proactive step towards improving procurement efficiency, compliance, and vendor collaboration.

We are proud to help the Santa Margarita Water District leave manual and paper-based purchasing processes in the past in favor of more efficient, transparent, and cost-effective digital procurement.” — David DiGiacomo, CEO, PlanetBids

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, CA, UNITED STATES, June 12, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Santa Margarita Water District (SMWD), which provides water, recycled water, and wastewater services to more than 200,000 residents in South Orange County, California, has partnered with PlanetBids to digitalize and streamline its Purchasing Department operations with an end-to-end procurement software system. Through the adoption of solutions to automate processes related to bid creation and management, vendor and contract management, and insurance certificate verification, SMWD is taking a proactive step towards improving procurement efficiency, compliance, and vendor collaboration.As a leader in water resource sustainability and long-term planning, SMWD recognizes the importance of having agile, scalable digital systems to support its ambitious goals, including expanding local water supply, maximizing wastewater recycling, and securing long-term storage.By partnering with PlanetBids, SMWD is positioned to:- Centralize Procurement Processes: With a unified online platform, the District will manage bids, contracts, vendors, and insurance certificates more efficiently, eliminating reliance on manual tracking systems, paper bids, and disconnected workflows.- Strengthen Vendor Relationships and Outreach: A new online vendor portal will allow SMWD to better engage with local and regional suppliers, aligning with its mission to maximize environmental and financial resources.- Enhance Compliance and Risk Management: With built-in audit trails and automated insurance tracking, the District will improve transparency and ensure adherence to regulatory and internal standards.- Streamline Contract Oversight: The District will streamline and centralize contract for better visibility and structure across procurement lifecycles, helping staff focus on strategic priorities and reduce administrative burden.“We are so proud to help the Santa Margarita Water District leave manual and paper-based purchasing processes in the past in favor of more efficient, transparent, and cost-effective digital procurement,” PlanetBids CEO David DiGiacomo said. “PlanetBids was purpose-built by procurement experts specifically for public agencies like SMWD to help them provide more effective business opportunities to local communities while showing cost savings for taxpayers.”Vendors interested in working with Santa Margarita Water District can register for free and explore bid opportunities at on the District's Bid Opportunities page About Santa Margarita Water DistrictSanta Margarita Water District delivers provides high-quality, reliable drinking water, recycled water, and wastewater services to over 200,000 residents across ten South Orange County communities. The District is focused on reducing dependence on imported water by investing in local, reliable, sustainable, and cost-effective water supplies for today and future generations. With goals like achieving 30% local water supply, storing six months of drinking water, and recycling 100% of wastewater, SMWD is committed to maximizing human, environmental, and financial resources to help guide South Orange County’s water and wastewater needs into the next century. For more information, visit smwd.com About PlanetBidsPlanetBids is a trusted provider of end-to-end procurement solutions designed to optimize purchasing processes for public and private sector organizations. With a focus on expanding vendor engagement, enhancing transparency, ensuring cost savings, and simplifying procurement workflows, PlanetBids helps agencies modernize operations and drive measurable results. For more information, visit planetbids.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.