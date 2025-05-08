WESLEY FINANCIAL GROUP HELPS 10,000 FAMILIES CANCEL TIMESHARES IN PAST YEAR

Chuck McDowell, founder and CEO of Wesley Financial Group

FRANKLIN, TN, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Wesley Financial Group (WFG), a leader in timeshare cancellations, continues to be the most effective consumer advocate for those mired in unwanted timeshares. The company has helped over 50,000 families – including 10,000 in the past year alone – exit unwanted timeshare ownership, resulting in relief from approximately $635 million in related timeshare mortgage debt.Founded by a former timeshare industry leader, WFG has differentiated itself from others in the timeshare cancellation industry by utilizing a detailed vetting process to ensure it can relieve clients of their timeshare before they are accepted. The company is so confident in its process that if WFG is unable to achieve a cancellation within a mutually agreed-upon timeline, clients receive a money-back guarantee.“Our numbers speak for themselves,” said Chuck McDowell, WFG founder and CEO. “While many companies promise results, we just get the job done. We focus on delivering with our proven process and near-perfect success rate. Just ask the families we’ve served.”“As a family-owned business, our mission is to do all we can to help other families every single day,” added McDowell. “My hope is that one day we are no longer needed because the timeshare sales process becomes more transparent for families. Until that happens, Wesley Financial Group will continue to support families seeking financial freedom from burdensome timeshare ownership.”Unlike most others in the timeshare cancellation industry, WFG prefers to keep all phases of the cancellation process internal as opposed to any outsourcing services. This formula has proven successful as is evidenced by the company’s platinum business score rating from Dun & Bradstreet as well as the client testimonials, which the company constantly receives.Visit www.WesleyFinancialGroup.com for more information. WFG can also be followed on social media: Facebook, Instagram,LinkedIn and YouTube.

