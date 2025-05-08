Drinking Water Annual Report highlights last year’s successes

News Release

May 8, 2025

Each year, during Drinking Water Week, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) releases its annual report on how well Minnesota’s 6,500-plus water systems are meeting federal Safe Drinking Water Act (SDWA) standards. The Minnesota Drinking Water Annual Report for 2024 (PDF), just released, notes that all federal health-based standards were met by over 97% of systems throughout 2024, according to the results of monitoring done in the past year.

The report ahttps://www.health.state.mn.us/communities/environment/water/docs/report2024.pdflso includes updates on how MDH works with partners to ensure that the state’s critical drinking water sources and infrastructure are protected and maintained. Projects underway include replacing lead service lines throughout the state, protecting public water systems from cyber attacks, addressing inequities involving equal access to drinking water and more.

Additional information can be found in the locally focused Consumer Confidence Reports that community water systems issue to their customers each year and on MDH’s Drinking Water Protection webpage.

