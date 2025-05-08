BLACKLEAF ORGANIC VODKA WINS SECOND PLATINUM AWARD AT SAN FRANCISCO WORLD SPIRITS COMPETITION

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blackleaf Organic Vodka has once again proven itself a world-class spirit, earning a Platinum Award at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition — one of the industry’s most prestigious honors. This accolade is awarded only to spirits that achieve Double Gold status for three consecutive years, a rare distinction that affirms both exceptional quality and consistency.This win marks the second Platinum Award for Blackleaf, following their 2024 Platinum recognition at the New York World Spirits Competition. With both coasts recognizing the brand as a top-tier vodka, Blackleaf is quickly becoming a standout in the premium spirits category.“This award is more than just a win for our vodka — it's a win for belief, for persistence, and for excellence without compromise,” said Kevin Larkai, Co-Founder of Blackleaf Organic Vodka. “When we started, we were told ‘no’ more times than we could count. Today, the industry is recognizing what we knew all along: we have one of the best vodkas in the world.”“We didn’t just want to make a great organic vodka — we wanted to create a legacy,” added Monté Burrow, Co-Founder. “This Platinum Award is a testament to the craftsmanship of our product and the hustle behind our brand. We’re proud to represent innovation, quality, and cultural excellence in every bottle.”Blackleaf is the first French organic vodka on the market. The brand has consistently impressed international judges with its clean, smooth profile, exceptional mouthfeel, and stylish packaging — all while remaining USDA-certified organic and sustainably produced.Beyond awards, Blackleaf continues to build meaningful partnerships and expand distribution nationally, including a recent rollout in North Carolina through RNDC and ongoing brand activations with top-tier culinary, fashion, and entertainment tastemakers.The Platinum win places Blackleaf in an elite class of vodkas globally — and makes it clear that this Black-owned brand is not only here to stay, but to lead.About Blackleaf Organic VodkaBlackleaf Organic Vodka is the world’s first Black-owned French organic vodka brand. Founded by Kevin Larkai and Monté Burrow, the brand blends French craftsmanship with American hustle to create an award-winning spirit recognized by the world’s top tasting competitions. With a commitment to excellence, sustainability, and cultural representation, Blackleaf is redefining what ownership, luxury, and legacy look like in the spirits industry.For media inquiries contact:

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.