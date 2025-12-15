Dr. Heavenly Kimes Received National ‘Excellence in Healthcare Access Advocacy Award’ at U.S. Capitol Hill Ceremony

Dr. Heavenly Kimes for Congress House of Representatives Congressional Record

Bipartisan leaders honor healthcare advocate for decades of service and national impact

This recognition inspires me to continue fighting for equitable access, compassionate care, and policies that put people first. I’m honored and humbled to receive this award in the halls of Congress.” — Dr. Heavenly Kimes

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, December 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dr. Heavenly Kimes, renowned dentist, entrepreneur, television personality, and candidate for U.S. Congress in Georgia’s 13th District, was honored with the Excellence in Healthcare Access Advocacy Award 2025from GSA Global Eye Magazine. The award was presented during a bipartisan Congressional Ceremony held on Thursday, December 11, 2025, at 3:00 PM in the House Foreign Affairs Committee Room at the Rayburn House Office Building in Washington, D.C.The prestigious recognition acknowledged Dr. Kimes’ lifelong commitment to equitable healthcare access, her decades-long work in dentistry and community health education, and her advocacy to make quality healthcare affordable for all families. GSA Global Eye Magazine, which reaches more than 42 million readers worldwide, selected Dr. Kimes for her leadership, impact, and dedication to improving health outcomes in underserved communities.During the ceremony, Dr. Kimes was presented with a Congressional Medallion and a U.S. Congressional Proclamation chronicling her achievements. The proclamation was formally entered into the official Congressional Record—an honor reserved for individuals demonstrating extraordinary service and national impact. Members of Congress in attendance included Congressman Jonathan L. Jackson (IL-01), Congressman Danny K. Davis (IL-07), Congressman Shri Thanedar (MI-13), Congressman Cleo Fields (LA-06), and Congressman Michael Guest (MS-03), among others.'In accepting the recognition, Dr. Heavenly Kimes shared the following remarks:“Healthcare is not a privilege—it is a fundamental right. For more than two decades, I’ve worked hands-on with families who are doing everything they can to stay healthy while navigating a system that too often fails them. This recognition inspires me to continue fighting for equitable access, compassionate care, and policies that put people first. I’m honored and humbled to receive this award in the halls of Congress, and I will continue working every day to uplift the communities who trusted me to serve them.”Dr. Kimes delivered a brief address during the ceremony, highlighting her mission to expand healthcare access, strengthen community wellness, and advocate for families in Georgia’s 13th District and beyond.For more information about Dr. Heavenly Kimes, her advocacy work, or her congressional campaign, please visit DrHeavenlyForGeorgia.comMEDIA CONTACT:Clorissa Wright-ThomasCommunications DirectorDr. Heavenly Kimes for Congress, GA-13cwright@synergyprservices.com

