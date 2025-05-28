Amplity Unveils Ava: New AI Chatbot Enhancing Web UX

Meet Ava, Amplity's new AI chatbot.

LANGHORNE, PA, UNITED STATES, May 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amplity proudly announces the launch of Ava, an AI-powered chatbot designed to deliver faster, more personalized digital experiences on Amplity.com.Ava—short for AI Virtual Assistant—was named through an employee contest, with several team members independently submitting the winning suggestion. Chosen for its simplicity, memorability, and alignment with Amplity’s dynamic new brand, the name reflects the company’s focus on clarity, innovation, and life sciences.“The launch of Ava reinforces Amplity’s commitment to innovation and delivering a quicker, better, nicer customer experience,” said Chris Baker, CEO of Amplity. “Whether it's contract sales teams, medical science liaisons, learning journeys, or market insights from AnswerY ™—our proprietary AI- and NLP-powered platform—Amplity’s DNA blends best in class, high-touch talent with advanced technology to improve patient outcomes.”Developed in collaboration with ThoughtMinds , known for their expertise in conversational AI, Ava seamlessly integrates advanced conversational capabilities with system functionality. The chatbot reflects Amplity’s reimagined brand voice, serves a range of audiences, and adheres to healthcare communication standards.Ask Ava any question about Amplity’s services at amplity.com and experience:• Real-time assistance and guidance• Navigation to relevant company information and thought leadership• 24/7 availability and responsiveness• Enhanced customer satisfaction and engagement• Increased efficiency through intelligent automationSay hello to Ava.About AmplityPharma At Its Best: Quicker. Better. NicerWe are your full-service go-to partners delivering both flexible and specialized medical and commercial services. No matter where you are in the lifecycle of your drug, we scale with ease to maximize resources and improve impact. Our people-driven, tech-enabled DNA fuels everything we do. www.amplity.com To contact Amplity’s Marketing and PR team, please email media@amplity.com

