Amplity Studies At ISPOR 2025 Highlight Trends In GLP-1 Receptor Agonists & Biologic Treatments For UC & CD Patients

MONTREAL, QC, CANADA, May 15, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Amplity presented findings from 3 studies at the annual International Society for Pharmacoeconomics and Outcomes Research (ISPOR) 2025 conference in Montreal, QC, Canada. These real-world analyses use Amplity AnswerY™, an innovative AI-powered database and platform that extracts, visualizes, and illuminates prescriber sentiment. Knowing the prescriber’s thoughts and behaviors that drive treatment decisions provides powerful insights.1. How GLP-1 RAs Are Changing Obesity & Diabetes Care This study characterizes real-world utilization of glucagon-like peptide-1 receptor agonists (GLP-1 RAs) in overweight and obese adults in the United States. Notably, this study found that among 124,440 overweight and obese patients utilizing a GLP-1 RA, 43.6% were identified as being overweight or obese. The remaining 56.4% of patients were either not obese, or phrases suggesting weight status or body mass index (BMI) were missing from physician transcripts.Other key findings include:• Liraglutide was the most utilized GLP-1 RA among overweight and obese patients, regardless of diabetes status.• Off-label use of dulaglutide suggests increasing demand for GLP-1 RAs beyond their primary diabetes indication.• Patients without diabetes showed higher utilization of semaglutide compared with other agents, hinting at its rising popularity for weight management.Although GLP-1 RAs are transforming the landscape of obesity and diabetes care, the study also highlights the importance of understanding patient profiles and real-world usage.2. GLP-1 RAs Usage: Trends In Adverse Events This research examined the real-world adverse event (AE) profile of GLP-1 RAs in overweight and obese U.S. adults, providing valuable insights into their performance outside clinical trials for healthcare providers and patients.Key findings include:• Gastrointestinal issues were the most common AE reported, affecting 7.7% of patients.• Serious AEs were reported in 3.9% of patients with allergic reactions (2.0%), with acute pancreatitis (0.9%) being the most prevalent AE. Rates of these AEs were higher among patients with diabetes and those with BMI ≥30.• Among patients experiencing serious AEs, 70.5% reported treatment disruptions due to serious AEs, underscoring the importance of careful monitoring.Amplity’s study aligns with prescribing information for GLP-1 RAs, reinforcing their overall safety for both diabetes and weight-management patients.3. Why Patients Switch Biologics In UC & CD This research examined treatment journeys for biologic therapies in offering insights into the reasons for specific biologic selections and therapy discontinuation for patients with ulcerative colitis (UC) and Crohn's disease (CD).Key findings include:• Adalimumab and infliximab emerged as the most prescribed first-line biologics for both UC and CD.• AEs and efficacy challenges were the leading reasons for discontinuation of first-line therapies.• Patient preference also played a notable role in discontinuing certain biologics, particularly vedolizumab in CD.Based on AnswerY findings, this study underscores the importance of shared decision-making between physicians and patients when using biologics to treat inflammatory bowel disease.“Given the dramatic changes in GLP-1 and biologic treatments and their rapid adoption, real-world data illuminating patient feedback and prescriber rationale is essential,” said Chris Baker, Amplity CEO. “AnswerY, our-AI-powered intelligence platform, allows pharmaceutical leaders to understand the context for care decisions and uncover the ‘why’ behind provider behavior. By analyzing and summarizing actual doctor-patient conversations, AnswerY uncovers side-effect trends, access issues, and reasons prescribers are starting, stopping, and switching treatments to help ensure the right medications get to the right patients as quickly as possible.”About Amplity AnswerYAmplity AnswerY is Amplity’s real-world AI-powered database and platform built from HIPAA-compliant transcriptions of U.S. prescriber–patient visits. Using AI and natural language processing (NLP), it extracts, visualizes, and summarizes treatment discussions and clinical decisions. Covering inpatient and outpatient care across 70+ specialties since 2017, AnswerY was known as Amplity Insights™ prior to January 2025.About AmplityPharma At Its Best: Quicker. Better. Nicer.Your full-service go-to partners, delivering both flexible and specialized medical and commercial services. No matter where you are in the lifecycle of your drug, we scale with ease. Our people-driven tech-enabled DNA fuels everything we do.To learn more about AnswerY, please reach out to Frank Gallo, Vice President, Client Partnerships, at frank.gallo@amplity.com.To contact Amplity’s Marketing and PR team, please email media@amplity.com.

