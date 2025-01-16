JONS and Tigerlily Foundation Partner on National Health Equity Initiative to Accelerate Breast Cancer Advocacy

Amplity's premier journal JONS and the Tigerlily Foundation have partnered to advance health equity initiatives for breast cancer training and clinical trials.

LANGHORNE, PA, UNITED STATES, January 16, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- JONS and Tigerlily Foundation Partner on Groundbreaking National Health Equity Initiative to Accelerate Breast Cancer Advocacy, Education, and EmpowermentThe Journal of Oncology Navigation & Survivorship (JONS), Amplity’s premier oncology navigation journal, and the Tigerlily Foundation (Tigerlily) have partnered to advance 2 innovative health equity initiatives: comprehensive breast cancer advocacy training and clinical trial education and community engagement. Both efforts aim to address the unique and often overlooked needs of Black, Brown, and underserved women facing breast cancer, with a focus on creating lasting change within these communities.Tigerlily's exclusive Advocate Now to Grow, Empower, and Lead (ANGEL) program is an established grassroots initiative designed to decrease health inequities in women with breast cancer. Volunteers, known as ANGELs, undergo 5 to 10 hours of training over 5 weeks, with the option to pursue further training for deeper expertise. Once trained, ANGELs take their knowledge back to their communities to increase awareness about prevention, treatment, and support for underserved women – particularly Black and Brown women - at risk of breast cancer. In partnership with JONS - a publication for oncology navigators dedicated to addressing health inequities - the ANGEL program hopes to increase its reach and impact, and has set a goal of reaching an additional 1 million women. By combining the strength of both organizations, this “one-in-a-million” initiative will further increase the impact the ANGELs’ work in breast cancer education, prevention, and enable support communities.“Having the knowledge and being equipped to advocate for yourself, someone you love, or your community is a powerful component of healthcare and oncology care,” said Maimah Karmo, CEO of Tigerlily. “This is especially true for women who don’t fit the typical patient profile. For example, young women are being diagnosed with breast cancer at higher rates than ever and Black and Brown women are being diagnosed with more aggressive forms of breast cancer.”Maimah continued, “It’s shocking to see that this population is still experiencing dismissals, delays, and late diagnoses when it comes to their healthcare. We simply can’t wait for change to happen – we have to be the change. Lives depend on it.”In addition to advocacy, Tigerlily’s clinical trials program focuses on addressing the underrepresentation of people of color in cancer-based clinical trials, a group that faces disproportionately high mortality rates. Through a comprehensive, multifaceted campaign, Tigerlily and JONS aim to build trust, encourage transparency, and break down the barriers to equitable clinical trial access which will ultimately lead to better and more effective treatment options."JONS and Tigerlily share the goal of eliminating barriers to care and reducing health inequities, a key principle in the field of oncology navigation,” said Sharon S. Gentry, MSN, RN, HON-ONN-CG, AOCN, CBCN, the Editor in Chief of JONS. “JONS is proud to collaborate with Tigerlily to implement new and innovative initiatives that will ultimately create more community advocates and dramatically improve the resources available to Black and Brown women."Through this collaboration, JONS, Amplity, and Tigerlily are working together to ensure that underserved women across the country are equipped with the knowledge and tools needed for better healthcare outcomes.Pharma at its best: Quicker. Better. NicerWe are your full-service go-to partners delivering both flexible and specialized medical and commercial services. No matter where you are in the lifecycle of your drug, we scale with ease to maximize resources and improve impact. Our people-driven, techenabled DNA fuels everything we do.As the premier journal in oncology navigation, The Journal of Oncology Navigation and Survivorship (JONS) promotes reliance on evidence-based practices in navigating patients with cancer and their care givers through diagnosis, treatment, and survivorship. JONS and its sister publications reach approximately 90% of oncology care team members in the United States and over 100,000 people affected by cancer.Tigerlily Foundation is a national cancer organization whose mission is to educate, empower, support, and advocate for young women aged 15 to 50 years, before, during, and after a cancer diagnosis. Tigerlily Foundation is dedicated to ending disparities of age, stage, and color. To learn more, visit tigerlilyfoundation.org, or follow on X @TigerlilyCares, on Instagram at Tigerlily Foundation, and on Facebook at Tigerlily Foundation.Contact:Christopher RileyDirector of Strategic PartnershipsEmail: chris [dot] riley [at] amplity [dot] com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.