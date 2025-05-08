Boomitra’s First Croplands Soil Carbon Project Earns Verra Registration; Expanding Global Soil Carbon Portfolio

Hannah Karanja, a smallholder farmer in Kenya, proudly displays her harvest. She is one of 1,000 farmers participating in Boomitra’s East Africa Carbon Project. Farmers in Kenya use Boomitra’s mobile app to track their fields and carbon performance as part of the East Africa Croplands Project. Boomitra Logo

The Kenya project supports nearly 1,000 farmers and marks Boomitra’s second Verra registration this year—scaling carbon removal across continents and crop types

With Verra project registrations now in both grasslands and croplands, our proven tech is delivering scalable carbon removal and income to smallholder farmers across continents.” — Aadith Moorthy, CEO and Founder, Boomitra

SAN MATEO, CA, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Boomitra , a global leader in carbon project development and Earthshot Prize Winner , announced today that its East Africa Carbon Farming Project has been officially registered by Verra, the world’s leading carbon credit standard. This milestone marks Boomitra’s first croplands project to achieve Verra registration and its first registered project in Africa, reinforcing the scalability of the company’s AI-powered soil carbon approach across ecosystems and geographies.The East Africa Carbon Farming Project supports nearly 1,000 smallholder farmers across 44,673 acres, who are using regenerative practices to restore soil health and sequester carbon. The project is estimated to remove 88,294 tonnes of CO₂ annually, with total removals expected to exceed 1.7 million tonnes over the lifetime of the project.“This is a huge moment—not just for Boomitra, but for the entire soil carbon ecosystem,” said Aadith Moorthy, CEO and Founder of Boomitra. “With Verra project registrations now in both grasslands and croplands, our technology has proven itself across land types and continents. We’re showing that AI and remote sensing can bring high-quality, scalable carbon removal to smallholder farmers—and unlock meaningful income for those on the frontlines of climate change.”About the ProjectBoomitra’s East Africa Carbon Farming Project spans multiple counties across western and central Kenya, including Bungoma, Kakamega, and Kericho. Farmers in the project grow a range of staple crops such as maize, beans, and sorghum, as well as high-value crops like bananas and horticultural vegetables. The project focuses on training and supporting farmers in adopting regenerative practices like cover cropping, residue management, organic inputs, and reduced tillage—techniques that improve both soil carbon and crop productivity.The project is implemented in collaboration with a strong network of local partners, including Yara East Africa, Farm to Market Alliance (FtMA) in collaboration with the Cereal Growers Association, and the Kenya Organic Agriculture Network (KOAN). These partners play an essential role in farmer outreach, capacity building, and field-level implementation. Together, they help ensure that Boomitra’s AI-powered carbon monitoring tools and regenerative practices are accessible even to farmers managing just one acre—maximizing both climate impact and community resilience across Kenya’s agricultural regions.Scaling Soil Carbon Across EcosystemsThe East Africa Carbon Farming Project registration follows closely on the heels of Boomitra’s Northern Mexico Grasslands Project, registered by Verra in February, and the issuance of credits from Boomitra’s URVARA croplands project in India—under the Social Carbon standard. Together, these milestones signal Boomitra’s accelerating momentum in high-integrity carbon removal, with successful project development and validation now spanning Africa, Latin America, and South Asia.With the East Africa Croplands registration, Boomitra becomes the first company to have Verra-registered soil carbon projects in both grasslands and croplands, powered by an AI and satellite-based MRV system. This cross-ecosystem validation demonstrates the scalability, precision, and cost-effectiveness of Boomitra’s technology, opening the door to greater farmer participation and climate impact.Soil as a Scalable Climate SolutionSoil is one of the planet’s most immediate and underutilized carbon sinks. Boomitra’s technology unlocks this potential through a Verra-approved monitoring system that uses remote sensing and machine learning to quantify soil carbon, drastically reducing the need for expensive physical sampling.By making monitoring more affordable and accurate, Boomitra ensures that more revenue flows directly to the farmers implementing regenerative practices—boosting yields, resilience, and food security while fighting climate change.About BoomitraBoomitra is the leading international soil carbon project developer powered by AI and remote sensing technology. Alongside an ecosystem of international partners, Boomitra equips every farmer and rancher to increase their soil carbon and yields, while securing additional income through carbon credits. A 2023 Earthshot Prize Winner, Boomitra’s projects benefit over 100,000 farmers on four continents, covering 5 million acres. With 100 global partners, Boomitra has removed 10 million tonnes of CO2 from the atmosphere. For more information visit boomitra.com.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.