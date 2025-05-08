DOME™ Delivers Post-Quantum Protection for Building and Industrial Control Systems

The post-quantum update to DOME Sentry™ will provide long-term cybersecurity to automation controls and OT systems.

DOME and our PQ Sentry answer a critical need to put in place post-quantum protection for existing systems and devices that are now deployed and that we rely on daily.” — Louis Parks, CEO, Veridify Security

SHELTON, CT, UNITED STATES, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veridify Security, the leading provider of device-level cybersecurity for IoT and Operational Technology ( OT ) networks and devices, announced that DOME™, their solution for IoT, industrial, and building automation systems, will provide post- quantum protection in Q4 2025. DOME will provide a seamless, low-cost migration path to protect installed systems using post-quantum cryptographic standards published by the National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) and complying with the National Security Agency's (NSA) Commercial National Security Algorithm Suite (CNSA) 2.0.Quantum computers introduce new computing principles and data management based on quantum mechanics. Although the industry is still addressing stability and error rates to deliver enough qubits to tackle complex problems, it is already known that quantum algorithms like Shor and Grover will weaken or break today's cryptographic systems used to protect many of our financial, commercial, and government systems. The US government, through CISA and NIST, is urging organizations to begin preparing for a post-quantum world with guidance and publications. This transition will be particularly challenging for IoT/OT networks now deployed, which may have a lifecycle of decades, including building and industrial control systems. These markets tend to have little or no protection today and lack the crypto agility to deliver the needed updates in a timely fashion.Veridify's DOME cybersecurity platform provides real-time protection for new and installed systems when using a DOME Sentry ™ appliance. The Sentry is a small, easily installed device that embeds itself in front of an existing system and delivers device-to-device authentication, packet-level encryption, and confidentiality that supports NIST's Zero Trust framework. The DOME PQ Sentry follows the NSA's CNSA 2.0 (NSA's post-quantum suite) requirements for national security systems. Equally important, DOME is designed to be crypto-agile, and existing DOME Sentries running legacy methods can be upgraded in the field, providing a low-cost, seamless transition to post-quantum protection."While some technologies like our smartphones can be updated monthly or even daily, the critical OT networks and devices running our utilities, industrial controls, and buildings were never designed for rapid adaptation of new technology and security," said Louis Parks, CEO of Veridify Security. "DOME and our PQ Sentry answer a critical need to put in place post-quantum protection for existing systems and devices that are now deployed and that we rely on daily."DOME is a complete enterprise solution that delivers "Cybersecurity in a Box" by creating a root of trust and automating the critical processes to identify and authenticate all devices, establish secure connections, and encrypt and authenticate all data packets. DOME eliminates the need for costly and overburdened IT/cyber resources, enabling deployment by existing control system technicians. Unlike other network-based MDR solutions that provide visibility, monitoring, and alerting but do not stop attacks that can go undetected for weeks or months, DOME provides Zero Trust protection that stops cyberattacks in real time.For more information about DOME, please visit https://www.veridify.com , email info@veridify.com, or call 203-227-3151, option 2.###AboutVeridify Security provides device-level cybersecurity solutions for IoT, building automation, and industrial control systems. More than just monitoring, Veridify's DOME™ SaaS platform provides tools for OEMs and System Integrators that deliver real-time protection to stop cyberattacks before they happen. Veridify's expertise includes cryptography innovation for securing low-resource embedded computing and wireless devices, including options for quantum-resistant protocols that provide future-proof cyber protection. Veridify partners with leading semiconductor, OEM, and technology distribution companies to deliver device-level cybersecurity with a global reach. Learn more at https://www.veridify.com

