Controls Depot named distributor for Veridify's Building Automation Cybersecurity
DOME provides real-time cybersecurity protection for building controls using a NIST-compliant Zero Trust framework
DOME Cybersecurity now available to the Canadian Building Automation market
This partnership allows us to offer our customers a cost-effective, device-level cybersecurity solution that addresses installed building automation systems as well as new installations”SHELTON, CT, US, June 18, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Veridify Security, the leading provider of device-level cybersecurity solutions for building automation and industrial controls, today announced Controls Depot as its newest distributor. Controls Depot is a leading building technologies distributor and Master Systems Integrator (MSI) and expands Veridify's reach into the Canadian building automation market with DOME™, a real-time cybersecurity solution that stops attacks before they can happen.
— Eric Montambeault, President at Controls Depot
Controls Depot is a trusted distributor and MSI specializing in HVAC controls and building automation products. With comprehensive design support and system integration services, Controls Depot offers a diverse selection of products from leading brands to meet the needs of HVAC professionals, contractors, and building managers. By partnering with Veridify, Controls Depot will now offer DOME, a SaaS cybersecurity solution designed to protect new and installed building automation systems – tenants, operations, and facilities. Controls Depot and Veridify Security will provide consulting, design, delivery, and support services to secure building automation systems and smart buildings. DOME is designed so general System Integrators can deliver the industry's leading cyber security platform with no additional IT or cyber resources.
"We are excited to add Veridify's DOME platform to our portfolio," said Eric Montambeault, President at Controls Depot. "This partnership allows us to offer our customers a cost-effective, device-level cybersecurity solution that addresses installed building automation systems as well as new installations, making their building systems and connected IoT/IT networks safer from cyberattacks."
Controls Depot will distribute Veridify's DOME™ cybersecurity solution as part of the partnership. DOME provides an end-to-end solution for protecting devices at the edge of a building automation network and supports a NIST Zero Trust Framework. DOME creates a secure enclave within a campus, site, or building to protect new and existing endpoints in real-time from cyberattacks.
"We are thrilled to partner with Controls Depot and expand our distribution network to Canada," said Louis Parks, CEO of Veridify Security. "Their reputation for providing quality products, technical expertise, and system integration will be a great asset in delivering cost-effective cybersecurity to the Canadian marketplace."
DOME delivers "Cybersecurity in a Box," automating the critical processes to identify and authenticate all devices, establish secure connections, and encrypt all data commands and traffic. DOME eliminates the need for costly and over-burdened IT/cyber resources, and the DOME App simplifies deployment by enabling existing control system technicians. Unlike other network-based solutions that provide visibility, monitoring, and alerting but do not stop attacks that can go undetected for weeks or months, DOME provides Zero Trust protection that stops cyberattacks in real-time.
For pricing and availability of DOME through Controls Depot, please visit https://www.controlsdepot.com or call +1 877-221-1477.
For more information about DOME, please visit https://www.veridify.com, email info@veridify.com, or call 203-227-3151, option 2.
