Veridify Enhances DOME Sentry Cybersecurity with Multi-Protocol Model

DOME Sentry provides protection for BACnet and TCP/IP management services

Closes critical cyber protection gap between Operational Technology and Managed Services on shared Building Networks

When it comes to securing a building's automation system, you cannot lock one door, the OT networks, but leave another (the TCP/IP services) wide open to attack” — Louis Parks, CEO

SHELTON, CT, UNITED STATES, January 14, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Veridify Security, the leading provider of device-level cybersecurity solutions for building automation and industrial controls, today announced multi-protocol enhancements for the DOME Sentry ™. With this software release, the DOME Sentry will now provide NIST Zero Trust protection to both BACnet /IP and TCP/IP traffic at the device level of an Operational Technology (OT) Network. These features are critical to implementing complete cybersecurity for buildings that use BACnet to control system operations and have Web, User, or other management services running alongside over TCP/IP protocols.The DOME Sentry physically installs within an existing building system, immediately enabling cybersecurity protection without the need to replace existing building controllers, networks, or management systems.This new capability protects BACnet devices and complementary non-BACnet protocols, like Tridium's Niagra Frameworkand its Fox protocol, by building a complete, zero-trust, secure enclave around the protected device.Key features include:• Authentication of BACnet endpoints, including MS/TP devices behind BACnet/IP-to-MS/TP Gateways.• Securing non-BACnet traffic to BACnet/IP devices – enables Sentry / secure enclave access to reach any TCP/IP service on protected devices and prevents local network access to non-BACnet protocols.• Allows protected devices to leverage enterprise services like DNS, SMTP, and Radius without requiring those services to be explicitly inside the secure enclave.• Allows unprotected access to a protected service, such as unprotected remote access to a BMS or other server with a single IP Address.DOME automatically creates a secure enclave for a building's devices at the edge and stops attacks before they can happen. The DOME Sentry provides identification, authentication, and data security, enabling cybersecurity protection for existing BACnet devices. This retrofit solution, eliminating the need to purchase new systems, gives building owners and managers a cybersecurity solution that can be installed by their local system integrator – immediately protecting their assets, operations, and occupants.The DOME Sentry features Zero-touch onboarding, automating many key installation functions, and does not require any changes to an existing building network. Simply adding it in front of any BACnet/IP device, including BACnet routers, allows those devices and any subtended BACnet MS/TP devices to be protected."When it comes to securing a building's automation system, you cannot lock one door, the OT networks, but leave another (the TCP/IP services) wide open to attack," said Louis Parks, CEO of Veridify Security. "This is why we have added multi-protocol protection to our DOME Sentry. To ensure a building's systems, operations, and tenants, along with the various services that are typically found running alongside these networks, are protected to the edge of the OT network."DOME delivers "Cybersecurity in a Box," automating the critical processes to identify and authenticate all devices, establish secure connections, and encrypt all data commands and traffic. DOME eliminates the need for costly and over-burdened IT/cyber resources and simplifies deployment using existing control system technicians. Unlike other network-based solutions that provide visibility, monitoring, and alerting for possible issues that can go undetected for many weeks or months, DOME provides endpoint protection that stops cyberattacks in real-time. The DOME Sentry can protect existing BACnet/MSTP and IP devices and is the only solution available to retrofit BACnet Secure Connect to existing systems.For more information, visit http://www.veridify.com , email info@veridify.com, or call 203-227-3151, option 2.###AboutVeridify Security provides device-level cybersecurity solutions for building automation and industrial IoT systems. More than just monitoring, Veridify's DOME SaaS platform offers tools for OEMs and System Integrators that deliver real-time zero-trust protection to stop cyberattacks before they happen. Veridify's expertise includes cryptography innovation for securing low-resource embedded computing and wireless devices, including options for quantum-resistant protocols that provide future-proof cyber protection. Veridify partners with leading semiconductor, OEM, and technology distribution companies to deliver device-level cybersecurity with a global reach. Certain Veridify Security intellectual property is protected by certain patents; and, all marks are trademarks or service marks belong to their respective owners. See, https://www.veridify.com/terms-of-use/ for the list of products and components that may be protected by one or more patents, or patents pending in the U.S. and elsewhere and for representations of marks owned or controlled by Veridify.

Cybersecurity Protection for Buildings

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.