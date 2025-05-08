Celebrate Teacher Appreciation Week with Tim Rouse

Editor’s note: As part of our celebration of National Teacher Appreciation Week, we are highlighting a few outstanding educators from classrooms across the state. We thank all of our extraordinary teachers for providing students what they need to meet high expectations and realize their incredible potential.

Today’s Q&A spotlight features Tim Rouse. Rouse has been an educator for 31 years with experience teaching Industrial Technology, Advanced Technology, Construction Technology and Architectural Modeling. Currently, he teaches grades 7-12 at the Durant Community School District, where he provides exciting hands-on learning opportunities for his students within their local community. For Teacher Appreciation Week, Rouse shared why he is passionate about teaching and how he has grown over the years as an educator.

What is your favorite memory or teaching moment in the classroom?

I really enjoy building things with the students. We have built numerous utility sheds, accessibility ramps and even three houses in the summer with our Home Builder Association (HBA) partners. Out of all the things we do, I would say having students show up on a Saturday to put in a ramp for community members probably tops it all.

Why are you passionate about teaching? What things do you love about working with students?

I really enjoy giving back to the community. We have had many community service projects over the years. One of the houses we built for severely handicapped adults was immensely rewarding when we had our open houses and the residents got to meet the kids. The process of building the home is great. They get to learn so much about how a house and all the trades come together to get the home built. But when the kids see who is going to be moving in, it brings tears to many eyes.

Another house that we worked on for a similar group was used in making a tv show called Powerhouse. It highlighted what the kids did using new green methods and the processes we went through to do the build. We have had the governor and many state representatives visit our projects. The kids really get a kick out of seeing how people are interested in what they are doing.

What do you think are the keys to a student’s success and how do you help foster continued learning?

I think having the students see what they are accomplishing through other’s eyes is critical. They see what they are doing each and every day. When someone else sees it and talks about how amazing it is, that is when the kids realize what they are capable of and have done. You can show the kids how to do things all the time. I ask them how they think it could work, and they think through the process. When they come up with the solution, you can see how much more they have learned. They are way more capable than they want to give themselves credit for. Helping them to get to that point is where I find my success stories.

How have you grown as an educator? What advice would you give to a new teacher starting out in the field?

I feel that I am always learning. Over the years, I feel that I have grown in showing the students that they can do so many things if they just put their minds to it. I started out thinking I knew a lot. I wanted to give that knowledge to the kids. What I’ve experienced over the years is I had a lot to learn. Especially in how to get to each individual student. Not every student learns at the same pace or in the same manner. Each one has skills that need to be learned, honed and placed on a tract. The trades are looking for these kids with a passion to go do and build. One piece of advice is to make sure you look through the trees and not get lost because there are so many. Pick some that you really think you can nourish and help grow. The more years you teach, the more trees you will grow.

Who was a teacher that made a positive impact in your life? What things did they do to make learning meaningful?

I had several teachers while in school that helped me to believe I could be a teacher that I am. Mr. Sander was my shop teacher in high school. He helped me to see how much you could enjoy being an active member in my community and use my skills to help the community. Mr. Grantz was a history teacher I had. He helped me to see that there are many different perspectives that can come from any topic if you look deeper. My father was a carpenter for over 40 years. He taught me about being the best that I could be in whatever I did. I have had many great teachers. I am just lucky that I have been able to do the thing I love and make a living at it.