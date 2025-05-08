Airport Baggage Conveyor System Global Market Report 2025 - Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2025-2034

The Business Research Company's Airport Baggage Conveyor System Market Report 2025: Size, Trends, And Growth Insights For Global Expansion

It will grow to $5.92 billion in 2029 at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4%.” — The Business Research Company

The Business Research Company's Latest Report Explores Market Driver, Trends, Regional Insights - Market Sizing & Forecasts Through 2034

What has contributed to this robust growth in the historic period?

The airport baggage conveyor system market size has witnessed significant growth in recent years and is projected to grow from $4.13 billion in 2024 to $4.45 billion in 2025, at a compound annual growth rate CAGR of 7.7%. Primarily, the increase in air passenger traffic, expansion of airport infrastructure, rise in international tourism, proliferation of low-cost carriers, and substantial government investments in aviation have majorly contributed to this robust growth.

What market conditions and factors will drive this robust growth in the forecast period?

The foresight is standing strong for this sector as it is expected to continue its steady growth trajectory in the upcoming years, swelling up to $5.92 billion by 2029 at a CAGR of 7.4%. Three prime factors are seen as conducive to this strong growth in the future: a continued increase in air travel, a burgeoning demand for automation, and the global expansion of so-called smart airports. In addition to these core drivers, increasing airline competition and regulatory mandates seeking improved efficiency in baggage handling are also set to contribute to the growth. The exciting trends to watch out for in this period include the adoption of AI-powered sorting, integration of radio frequency identification RFID tracking, implementation of sustainable conveyor solutions, technological advancements in baggage handling, and enhancement of real-time tracking systems.

One cannot ignore the crucial role played by the steady increase in air passenger traffic. This surge is set to propel the airport baggage conveyor system market forward significantly. Air passenger traffic, constituted by the number of travelers utilizing air transport for domestic and international travel, directly leads to increased demand for efficient baggage handling systems. The rise in air passenger traffic is facilitated by growing disposable income levels, making air travel more affordable for a larger demographic for leisure, business, and personal trips.

Furthermore, the airport baggage conveyor system ensures smooth and efficient baggage handling operations, reduces delays, and enhances the passenger experience. As the number of air travelers amplifies, airports require more efficient baggage handling systems to manage the escalating luggage volume - leading to increased demand for airport baggage conveyor systems. Supporting this assertion, in September 2024, according to the Airports Council International ACI, a Canada-based trade association, global passenger traffic hit a staggering 8.7 billion in 2023, reflecting a 30.6% surge from 2022.

Now, who are the main industry players contributing to the growth and development of the airport baggage conveyor system market?

Key players in this market include Siemens AG, Leonardo S.p.A., Babcock International Group PLC, Daifuku Co. Ltd., Vanderlande Industries, Fives Group, Beumer Group, Cotmac Electronics Pvt Ltd, Alstef Group SAS, AmmeraalBeltech, Robson Handling Technology, Cassioli Group, Power Stow A/S, motion06 GmbH, LAS-1 Company Ltd, Ansir Systems, Matrex Airport, Pteris Global Limited, AeroExpo, Dimark, amongst others.

How are these key industry players shaping the future of the market?

These companies are strategically focusing on enhancing technological innovation, expanding their market presence, and improving system efficiency. For instance, in March 2024, Southwest Airlines, a US-based airline, partnered with VTC, a US-based baggage handling system design innovator, and Leonardo, an Italy-based aerospace company, to revolutionize its baggage handling system BHS at Denver International Airport DEN.

How Is The Market Segmented?

Also, it is important to understand how the airport baggage conveyor system market is segmented. The market can be divided –

1 By Type: Flat Belt Conveyor, Roller Conveyor, Vertical Conveyor, Inclined Conveyor

2 By Automation: Manual, Automated, Semi-Automated

3 By Application: Small Airports, Medium Airports, Large Airports

Furthermore, these segments can be further broken down as follows:

1 By Flat Belt Conveyor: Passenger Baggage Conveyor, Cargo Handling Conveyor, Check-in Conveyor, Sorting Conveyor

2 By Roller Conveyor: Gravity Roller Conveyor, Powered Roller Conveyor, Accumulation Roller Conveyor, Line Shaft Roller Conveyor

3 By Vertical Conveyor: Reciprocating Vertical Conveyor, Continuous Vertical Conveyor, Bucket Conveyor

4 By Inclined Conveyor: Cleated Belt Conveyor, Modular Inclined Conveyor, Spiral Inclined Conveyor, Telescopic Inclined Conveyor

Lastly, regional insights reveal that North America was the largest region in the airport baggage conveyor system market in 2024. Interestingly, Asia-Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the forecast period. The regions explored in the market report are Asia-Pacific, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, South America, Middle East, Africa.

