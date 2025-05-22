Submit Release
GRUPO AVAL ANNOUNCES THE FILING OF ITS FORM 20-F FOR THE YEAR ENDED DECEMBER 31, 2024

BOGOTA, COLOMBIA, COLOMBIA, May 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (“Grupo Aval” or the “Company”) (NYSE: AVAL; BVC: Voting Shares: GRUPOAVAL, Non-Voting Shares: PFAVAL), announces the filing of its Form 20-F for the year ended December 31, 2024, with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”).

Grupo Aval’s Form 20-F can be accessed by visiting either the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at www.grupoaval.com. In addition, shareholders may receive a hard copy of the Company’s audited financial statements under IFRS presented in our Form 20-F, or a complete 2024 Form 20-F including audited financial statements under IFRS, free of charge, by requesting a copy from the investors relations team.

Nicolás Noreña
Grupo Aval Investor Relations
