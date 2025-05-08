SEMICON Southeast Asia 2025 Marks 30th Anniversary with Strong Industry Backing

A stellar line-up of global semiconductor leaders underscores the importance of SEMICON Southeast Asia 2025, 20 - 22 May 2025 in Singapore

SINGAPORE, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As SEMICON Southeast Asia (SEA) celebrates three decades of excellence, the 2025 edition of the region’s flagship semiconductor and electronics manufacturing event returns with an impressive show of strength and confidence, reflected in its extensive list of sponsors across the global ecosystem. From major chipmakers and equipment manufacturers to system integrators and solution providers, these sponsors underscore the industry’s commitment to collaboration and innovation in the region and globally.SEMICON Southeast Asia is the region’s premier global electronics manufacturing and supply chain event, and will take place from 20 to 22 May at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre in Singapore. Marking its 30th anniversary, SEMICON Southeast Asia 2025 will lead the conversation and thought leadership discussions on the industry at a mega showcase themed ‘Stronger Together – Collaborating to Navigate Uncertainties and Fostering Resilience’. The event will gather industry leaders, innovators, academia, and global policymakers to exchange insights, present emerging solutions, and forge new partnerships.The strong support of the industry’s biggest names as sponsors this year reflects the continued relevance and strategic importance of SEMICON Southeast Asia as a significant platform for business, collaboration, knowledge exchange, and technological leadership.Diamond Sponsors:1. Applied Materials South East Asia2. GlobalFoundries Singapore3. Lam Research Singapore4. Micron Semiconductor Asia Operations5. SanDisk Storage Malaysia6. Tokyo Electron SingaporePlatinum Sponsors:1. ASE Inc2. Exyte Asia-Pacific Holding3. Infineon Technologies Asia Pacific4. Red Hat5. Schneider Electric6. STATS ChipPAC Management7. United Microelectronics Corporation (UMC)Gold Sponsors:1. ASMPT2. Camtek South East Asia3. Global TechSolutions4. HCLTech5. Hitachi6. KLA-Tencor (Singapore)7. Kulicke & Soffa8. Siemens9. Singtest Technology10. STMicroelectronicsSilver Sponsors:1. ASM Front-End Manufacturing Singapore2. Delta Electronics Int'l (Singapore)3. Disco Hi-Tec (Singapore)4. Edwards5. Genpact Inc6. Henkel Singapore7. Hermes-Epitek Corporation8. JHT Design9. Jipal Hi-Tech10. JSR Electronic Materials Singapore11. LTX-Credence Singapore (Cohu)12. OIP Technology13. QES (Asia-Pacific)14. SCREEN SPE Singapore15. Soitec Microelectronic Singapore16. Systems on Silicon Manufacturing Co.17. Vacuum Technique SingaporeBronze Sponsors:1. Advanced Packaging Interlink2. AEM Holdings3. Bosch Rexroth4. CHYI DING Technologies5. DHL Supply Chain6. D-SIMLAB7. DSV Air & Sea8. Evatec AG9. Gyromatic10. Hiwin11. ITEC B.V.12. MFSG13. Nanofilm Technologies International14. Shin-Etsu Handotai15. Silicon Island Development (Singapore)16. SRM Integration17. Suzhou Star Union18. THK Co., Ltd19. Tokyo Seimitsu Co.20. United Test and Assembly Center21. ViTrox Technologies22. Wah Lee Tech (Singapore)23. Zeroonetest Technology“As we mark the 30th anniversary of SEMICON Southeast Asia, we celebrate not only the growth of the region’s semiconductor industry, but also the spirit of collaboration that drives it forward. The theme ‘Stronger Together’ reflects our collective resilience in the face of global challenges and our shared dedication to innovation, sustainability, and workforce development,” said Ajit Manocha, President and CEO, SEMI. “We’re grateful for the tremendous support from our sponsors and partners – this show of strength underscores Southeast Asia’s important role in the global electronics supply chain.”“SEMICON Southeast Asia this year is truly special as we celebrate three decades of progress and the remarkable industry unity it reflects. The strong support from our sponsors, is a powerful testament to the value that SEMICON Southeast Asia delivers,” said Linda Tan, President, SEMI Southeast Asia. “It also signals Southeast Asia’s growing influence as a collaborative and forward-looking hub for semiconductor innovation. We look forward to welcoming the global semiconductor community to Singapore in May as we chart the next chapter together.”“Applied Materials is proud to support SEMI and its mission to unite the global semiconductor ecosystem. The semiconductor industry is more exciting and dynamic than ever, and we must come together to address the toughest technology challenges and accelerate the commercialisation of next-generation innovations. SEMICON Southeast Asia 2025 serves as a catalyst for high-velocity collaboration and transformative innovation, bringing together the brightest minds and boldest ideas in the industry. We look forward to meaningful exchanges that drive progress, and invite all leaders, partners, and innovators to join us in shaping the future of semiconductors,” said Brian Tan, Regional President (South East Asia) and Corporate Vice President (Applied Global Services), Applied Materials.“GlobalFoundries (GF) recognises and values SEMI's crucial role in promoting innovation and collaboration within the semiconductor industry. SEMI's initiatives and focus are instrumental in advancing technology, fostering global partnerships, and ensuring sustainable growth. Together with SEMI, GF will continue to play a vital role in Asia’s semiconductor ecosystem, strengthening the value chain as a solid foundry with our feature-rich chips and driving digital, sustainability, and workforce transformation,” said Tan Yew Kong, Senior Vice President and General Manager of GlobalFoundries Singapore.“Lam Research is proud to work with SEMI to advance the semiconductor industry around the world and here in Southeast Asia, where we have had a strong presence for over 30 years. SEMI continues to be a valuable platform for engaging with customers, partners and policymakers, and for fostering collaboration to address the industry’s most complex challenges,” said Andrew Goh, Corporate Vice President and General Manager, South East Asia, Lam Research.“Micron is proud to support SEMICON Southeast Asia 2025, which underscores the importance of collaboration and creativity in the semiconductor industry. Our booth’s theme, Intelligence Accelerated, highlights Micron’s pivotal role in powering AI-driven innovation with advanced memory and storage solutions. Micron is committed to enhancing technology, environmental sustainability, talent development and community engagement together with our ecosystem partners,” said Joshua Lee, Corporate Vice President and Singapore Country Manager at Micron Technology.“SEMI plays a pivotal role in advancing the global semiconductor ecosystem by uniting industry leaders to drive innovation, talent development, and sustainability. Its collaborative platform aligns with Sandisk’s priorities in smart manufacturing, AI integration, and industrial transformation. SEMICON Southeast Asia, in particular, provides a valuable opportunity for Sandisk and the wider industry to exchange ideas, showcase innovations, and build strategic partnerships that shape the future of the semiconductor sector,” said Dato' Bock KL, Senior Vice President, Operations Backend (BE) Sandisk.“Tokyo Electron (TEL) has had a very symbiotic and constructive relationship with SEMI over the past many years. Since the establishment of Tokyo Electron Singapore in 2012, and Tokyo Electron Malaysia in 2018, we are privileged to have been able to tap into SEMICON Southeast Asia’s extensive industry and governmental connections to facilitate multiple constructive dialogues, as well as to co-work on various impactful initiatives. We believe that besides helping to strengthen TEL’s operations in Southeast Asia, this close collaboration with SEMI has also gone a long way to strengthen the local semiconductor ecosystem. TEL looks forward to continuing this valuable partnership with SEMI SEA in the years to come,” said Augustine Teo, Senior Vice President of Sales and Marketing Management Division, Tokyo Electron Singapore.SEMICON Southeast Asia 2025 will take place from 20-22 May 2025 at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Singapore. Register here.ENDAbout SEMISEMIis the global industry association connecting over 3,000 member companies and 1.5 million professionals worldwide across the semiconductor and electronics design and manufacturing supply chain. We accelerate member collaboration on solutions to top industry challenges through Advocacy, Workforce Development, Sustainability, Supply Chain Management and other programs. Our SEMICONexpositions and events, technology communities, standards and market intelligence help advance our members’ business growth and innovations in design, devices, equipment, materials, services and software, enabling smarter, faster, more secure electronics. Visit www.semi.org , contact a regional office, and connect with SEMI on LinkedIn and X to learn more.Contact InformationThe Rainmaker Marketing Group Pte LtdNalini Naidu, Principal PublicistMobile: +65 9633 3198nalini.naidu@therainmaker.com.sgDean JohariMobile: +65 9697 4464deanjohari@therainmaker.com.sgDiana LohMobile: +65 8228 5941dianaloh@therainmaker.com.sgAnusha ChongMobile: +65 9030 9946anushachong@therainmaker.com.sgSEMI CorporateSherrie GutierrezMobile: +1 831 889 3800sgutierrez@semi.org

