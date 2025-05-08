The Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) Shifts Gears to Combat Evolving Cyber Threats

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- In today’s fast-evolving digital landscape, state-sponsored cyber intrusions, breaches targeting government systems, and a surge in deepfake content have become pressing challenges for the Philippines. These occurrences, while increasingly routine, underscore the complexity and urgency of cyber defense in the modern era.A notable pattern has emerged: spikes in activity within the West Philippine Sea often coincide with intensified malicious cyber operations targeting the Philippines. In response, the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) has adopted a proactive stance, taking robust steps to secure the nation’s digital frontlines.Fully recognizing that cybersecurity is now a pillar of national defense—protecting territory, economy, and democratic values—the AFP has updated its doctrines and operational plans to better confront these sophisticated threats. Integral to this effort is its commitment to international cooperation, with cybersecurity integration becoming a hallmark of joint military exercises such as the annual Balikatan, hosted in partnership with the United States.Further reinforcing its position, the Philippines has established trilateral cyber defense collaboration with Japan and the U.S., and continues to be an active member of the International Counter Ransomware Initiative (CRI)—the world’s largest coalition against ransomware.In recognition of the growing sophistication of cyber threats, the AFP has also created a dedicated Cyber Command to consolidate efforts across units, enhance internal coordination, and conduct defensive operations aimed at safeguarding military digital infrastructure.The AFP’s focus on continuous improvement is evident in its partnerships, including previous collaborations with global certifying bodies such as the EC-Council and CISCO Academy, aimed at upskilling its cybersecurity personnel.Strengthening its commitment to national cybersecurity awareness and innovation, the AFP has officially joined as a Supporting Partner of PhilSec 2025 —the Philippines’ flagship cybersecurity festival, happening on 22 – 23 July 2025 at the Manila Marriott Hotel. The two-day event promises expert insights, strategic dialogues, and a showcase of cutting-edge solutions addressing the most urgent issues in the cyber domain.Through these dynamic and forward-looking initiatives, the AFP reinforces its message: defending our nation's sovereignty now extends into cyberspace—and we are prepared!For more information about the event, log on to:Media contact:Shrinkhal SharadPR & Communication Leadshrinkhals@tradepassglobal.com+ (91) 80 6166 4401About TradepassProviding access to the global emerging markets, Tradepass brings together people, products and solutions to power events for unparalleled business and networking opportunities. Being the most accredited event company, it helps organizations: enter new markets, grow sales pipeline, close prospects, raise capital and identify the right solution-providers.As a deal facilitator, Tradepass is always determined about exposing the most agile liquid growth markets, to enable all-round scalability and growth.

