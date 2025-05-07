Senate Bill 737 Printer's Number 758

PENNSYLVANIA, May 7 - (2) The purpose and intent of this chapter being to

benefit the people of the Commonwealth by, among other

things, increasing their commerce, health, safety and

prosperity and not to unnecessarily burden or interfere with

existing business by the establishment of competitive

enterprises, none of the powers granted by this chapter shall

be exercised in the construction, financing, improvement,

maintenance, extension or operation of any project or

projects or providing financing for insurance reserves which

in whole or in part shall duplicate or compete with existing

enterprises serving substantially the same purposes. This

limitation shall not apply to the exercise of the powers

granted under this section:

(i) for facilities and equipment for the collection,

removal or disposal of ashes, garbage, rubbish and other

refuse materials by incineration, landfill or other

methods if each municipality organizing or intending to

use the facilities of an authority having such powers

shall declare by resolution or ordinance that it is

desirable for the health and safety of the people of such

municipality that it use the facilities of the authority

and state if any contract between such municipality and

any other person, firm or corporation for the collection,

removal or disposal of ashes, garbage, rubbish and other

refuse material has by its terms expired or is terminable

at the option of the municipality or will expire within

six months from the date such ordinance becomes

effective;

(ii) for industrial development projects if the

authority does not develop industrial projects which will

