ProHance Recognized as a Representative Vendor in Gartner® Market Guide for Task Mining Tools

ProHance recognized as a Representative Vendor by Gartner® for enabling real-time task insights, smarter decisions, and enterprise-wide productivity gains.

The recognition from Gartner reflects the measurable impact we’re driving for our clients through real-time visibility, operational intelligence, and seamless enablement” — Ankur Dhingra, CEO, ProHance

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProHance , a leading workforce analytics and operations enablement platform announces its recognition as a Representative Vendor in the GartnerMarket Guide for Task Mining Tools. This acknowledgment underscores ProHance’s growing impact in the fast-evolving domain of task mining, where enterprises are seeking deeper visibility and optimization at the micro level of work execution.Task mining has rapidly emerged as a strategic capability within digital transformation and operational excellence agendas. It enables enterprises to unlock real-time visibility, identify automation opportunities, and intelligently augment how work gets done — across teams, processes, and geographies.According to the Gartner guide:• The task mining market is experiencing significant momentum, growing at 60–70% year-over-year.• Enterprises are increasingly prioritizing task-level insights to drive workforce optimization and maximize ROI.• Leading platforms are integrating with AI, robotic process automation (RPA), and process intelligence to deliver cross-functional value.At ProHance, the approach to task mining is rooted in purposeful innovation and practical outcomes and delivers granular visibility without disrupting workflows. It translates effort into insights — and insights into outcomes, enabling enterprises to make faster, smarter decisions across distributed and hybrid teams.“The recognition from Gartner reflects the measurable impact we’re driving for our clients through real-time visibility, operational intelligence, and seamless enablement,” commented Ankur Dhingra, CEO, ProHance. “ProHance is a tool for optimization, that acts as a catalyst for intelligent transformation at scale.”As global enterprises embrace AI-enabled workflows and data-driven decision-making, ProHance continues to be at the forefront — helping organizations transform operations, elevate productivity, and prepare for the future of work.ABOUT PROHANCE:Empower your organization with ProHance’s comprehensive suite of tools and capabilities, designed to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, streamline costs, amplify customer satisfaction, fuel data driven strategies, and seamlessly adapt to dynamic business landscapes. Currently used by over 400,000 plus users in 25 countries; harnessing ProHance propels your organization towards unparalleled strategic success, effortlessly achieving key organizational objectives. For more information, follow us on Linkedin for updates or visit www.prohance.net

