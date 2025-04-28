ProHance Participates as Silver Sponsor at SWPP Annual Conference in Nashville

Team ProHance at SWPP Saurabh Sharma, COO, ProHance at SWPP Wes Gunn, VP, ProHance at SWPP

ProHance showcases advanced workforce management capabilities at SWPP, strengthening its position as a leader in productivity solutions.

SWPP is always an incredible platform to connect with the workforce management community and explore cutting-edge ideas” — Saurabh Sharmaa, COO, ProHance

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, April 28, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProHance participated as the silver sponsor of the 2025 SWPP (Society for Workforce Planning Professionals) Annual Conference, held from April 22–24 at the Omni Nashville Hotel. The event brought together workforce planning professionals and industry leaders to engage in forward-thinking discussions around the evolving future of work.The ProHance team — Saurabh Sharma, Sanjay Mishra and Wes Gunn — connected with professionals across the industry, exchanged insights, and highlighted how ProHance is enabling organizations to build a more intelligent, efficient, and engaged workforce.Saurabh Sharma’s session was on 'AI Meets WFM: The Secret to Thriving Hybrid & Remote Teams'. The session discussed how a majority of managers leading a hybrid or remote team are dealing with high attrition, low engagement and scheduling chaos.Saurabh spoke about how AI could predict churn before it happens, optimize scheduling in real-time and boost engagement across distributed teams. The session was a deep dive into AI-Driven Workforce Management – where data meets intuition to transform how people are managed.The session also explored:- How AI is reshaping workforce planning in the hybrid era.- Predictive tools like the Retention Risk Index (RRI) to identify and retain top talent.- Real-time scheduling, productivity boosts, and engagement hacks powered by AI.- Proven best practices for future-ready AI adoption.- And how the future of work isn’t just remote. It’s intelligent.The three-day event brought together workforce management (WFM) leaders, experts, and innovators from across industries, and ProHance was at the forefront of these dynamic conversations."SWPP is always an incredible platform to connect with the workforce management community and explore cutting-edge ideas," said Saurabh Sharma, COO, ProHance. "It was energizing to exchange strategies and showcase how ProHance is helping organizations unlock new levels of productivity and operational efficiency."ProHance’s presence at SWPP 2025 underscores its commitment to driving excellence in workforce management through real-time analytics, intelligent automation, and data-driven insights.Additionally, ProHance was recently named a Major Contender in the People Analytics Platforms PEAK MatrixAssessment 2025 by Everest Group, further validating its leadership and innovation in the workforce management space.About ProHanceEmpower your organization with ProHance’s comprehensive suite of tools and capabilities, designed to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, streamline costs, amplify customer satisfaction, fuel data-driven strategies, and seamlessly adapt to dynamic business landscapes. Currently used by over 400,000+ users in 25 countries, harnessing ProHance propels your organization towards unparalleled strategic success, effortlessly achieving key organizational objectives. For more information, visit www.prohance.net

