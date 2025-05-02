ProHance Sparks Conversations on AI and Workforce Analytics at Shared Services & GCC Week India 2025

Ankur Dhingra, CEO, ProHance (extreme left) at the Fireside Chat titled "AI Adoption and Workforce Analytics in Shared Services. Team ProHance at SSON India

ProHance leads impactful dialogue on AI and workforce analytics at SSOW India 2025, showcasing insights to shape the future of shared services.

ProHance supports organizations by delivering actionable insights that drive efficiency and measurable outcomes” — Ankur Dhingra, CEO, ProHance

BENGALURU, KARNATAKA, INDIA, May 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ProHance , a new-age workplace analytics and operations enablement platform, recently participated in the Shared Services & GCC Week India 2025 held in Bengaluru. The conference brought together top Shared Services leaders and transformation experts from across the industry to discuss evolving strategies in the digital enterprise landscape.As part of Day 1 of the Main Conference, ProHance led a Fireside Chat titled "AI Adoption and Workforce Analytics in Shared Services." The session explored how Shared Services Centers (SSCs) can leverage data-driven insights to validate ROI from AI and automation initiatives, while continuously improving operational performance. Ankur Dhingra , CEO of ProHance, moderated the discussion, which featured a stellar lineup of industry leaders that included:- Priyaranjan Jha, SVP and Head, GBS, Iron Mountain- Mamta Lamba, SVP of Global Transformation and Process Excellence, PepsiCo- Subbaramu Thalur, Senior Director of Finance, Lowe'sTogether, they addressed critical themes such as: Measuring the ROI of AI and automation; Optimizing workforce capacity using analytics and Building data-driven, future-ready SSC talent strategies. The conversation underscored the vital role of platforms like ProHance in helping Shared Services Centers (SSCs) evolve into agile, insight-driven engines of strategic value.Commenting on the session, Ankur Dhingra said, “The intersection of AI and workforce analytics is reshaping how shared services operate. ProHance supports organizations on this transformation journey by delivering actionable insights that drive efficiency and measurable outcomes.”Beyond the stage, team ProHance - Anshul Jain, Anshul Mittal, Saksham Chaturvedi, and Bhagath M S — were present at Booth #4 and engaged with industry professionals, demoing solutions and exploring ways organizations can unlock new levels of productivity and compliance using ProHance.ABOUT PROHANCEEmpower your organization with ProHance’s comprehensive suite of tools and capabilities, designed to elevate productivity, enforce compliance, streamline costs, amplify customer satisfaction, fuel data-driven strategies, and seamlessly adapt to dynamic business landscapes. Currently used by over 400,000 plus users in 25 countries; harnessing ProHance propels your organization towards unparalleled strategic success, effortlessly achieving key organizational objectives. For more information, visit www.prohance.net

