17th Gulf Heart Association Conference

DOHA, QATAR, May 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Gulf Heart Association (GHA) is excited to announce the upcoming 17th GHA Conference, set to be held in Doha, Qatar from November 20th to November 22nd, 2025 in association with Hamad Medical Corporation (HMC). This premier event aims to bring together leading cardiologists, healthcare professionals, and researchers from across the region and around the globe, providing a platform to explore the latest advancements in cardiology and cardiac care.The 17th GHA Conference is set to kick off with a series of specialized workshops on the first day, offering invaluable hands-on experience and training for healthcare professionals across various disciplines. These workshops include a POCUS/ECHO Workshop, an ECMO Cannulation and Care Workshop, and a Hemodynamic workshop. The workshops are designed to enhance the skills and knowledge of participants.On the second and third day of the event, the 17th GHA Conference will continue with a series of expert-led sessions where local and international cardiology professionals will present on a wide range of topics related to cardiology and cardiac care.These sessions, will feature leading experts from across the globe, discussing the latest research, innovative treatments, and best practices in heart health. Each session will conclude with a dynamic panel discussion, offering an opportunity for further insight and in-depth exploration of the topics presented.The 17th GHA Conference promises a dynamic and comprehensive program, featuring expert-led scientific sessions, interactive workshops, and invaluable networking opportunities for attendees. It will offer unparalleled opportunities to expand knowledge, exchange ideas, and contribute to the ongoing advancements in cardiovascular health.A Message From H.E. Dr. Hajar Ahmed AlbinaliH.E. Dr. Hajar Ahmed Albinali, Chair of the 17th GHA Conference, expressed his enthusiasm for the event, stating: “It is my great pleasure to welcome esteemed colleagues, guests, and all attendees to the 17th Gulf Heart Association (GHA) Conference in Doha. On behalf of the GHA local chapter and the organizing committee, I extend my warmest greetings to you all. The conference will begin with workshops on the first day, followed by discussions on various advanced and general cardiology topics over the last two days. The presence and participation of regional and international leaders in the field will make the conference both exciting and informative.”Conference WebsiteThe official website is now live. Visit https://www.gha25.com/ for detailed event information, registration, and more. Don't miss the opportunity to be part of this landmark event in the field of cardiology.About the Gulf Heart AssociationThe GHA, established as the leading non-profit professional organization, is dedicated to promoting advanced cardiology care within the region. Through collaborations with local and international organizations and institutions, the GHA organizes scientific cardiology and cardiovascular surgery meetings, workshops, and conferences, fostering education and the sharing of scientific information.Since its inception in 2002, the GHA has played a pivotal role in advancing cardiac care and research within the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) States, marking a significant achievement for its members.Website: https://www.gulfheart.org/ About Hamad Medical CorporationHamad Medical Corporation (HMC) is the main provider of secondary and tertiary healthcare in Qatar and one of the leading hospital providers in the Middle East.For more than four decades, HMC has been dedicated to delivering the safest, most effective and compassionate care to all its patients.HMC manages fifteen specialist hospitals as well as the National Ambulance Service, mental health, homecare and residential care services.HMC’s transformation over the past decade is unparalleled around the world. For media inquiries, please contact:Owais HasanPR & Social Media Managerowais@justusandotto.comMobile: +974 6691 2449Just us & Otto Marketing Services WLL

