TrustNet Named a Finalist at the 2024 Top InfoSec Innovator Awards 2024 Top InfoSec Innovator Awards by Cyberdefense Magazine

TrustNet is proud to be named a finalist at the 2024 Top InfoSec Innovator Awards. The nomination is for the Compliance Advisory and Audit Firm category.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- TrustNet is proud to be named a finalist at the 2024 Top InfoSec Innovator Awards, revealed at Black Hat USA 2024. TrustNet is nominated in the Compliance Advisory and Audit Firm category.The annual awards are hosted by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), one of the industry’s leading electronic information security publications. The official winners will be announced in November during Cyber Defense Con 2024 in Orlando, Florida.“Innovation is not about predicting the future; it is about creating it. We are relentlessly focused on reimagining what is possible to deliver solutions that make a significant impact,” said Trevor Horwitz, CISO and founder of TrustNet. “We’re honored to receive this recognition in one of the most prestigious and coveted cybersecurity awards especially as it coincides with Cyber Defense Magazine’s 12th anniversary. We’re especially proud of our incredible team of professionals whose talent and skills have made this possible.”“TrustNet’s multifaceted approach to Advisory, Automation, and Audit embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow’s threats today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach,” said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.TrustNet has consistently been at the forefront of cybersecurity and assurance innovation, offering a comprehensive suite of services that include compliance, managed security, penetration testing, and managed compliance. TrustNet’s high-value and reasonable-cost approach has set it apart from competitors and established new industry standards for cybersecurity and assurance excellence.***About TrustNetTrustNet (TrustNetInc.com) is a leading provider of cybersecurity, consulting, and compliance services. For more than two decades , TrustNet has been a strategic partner helping clients ensure the security and integrity of their businesses. From our headquarters in Atlanta, Georgia, TrustNet serves mid-size and large organizations, both public and private, across multiple industries, in the United States and around the world.About Cyber Defense Awards and Cyber Defense MagazineCyber Defense Magazine (cyberdefensemagazine.com) is the premier source of cyber security news and information for InfoSec professions in business and government. This is Cyber Defense Magazine’s twelfth year of honoring InfoSec innovators from around the globe through the Cyber Defense Awards (cyberdefenseawards.com). The prestigious award recognizes the most innovative companies and individuals in the information security industry.###For press information and media inquiries about TrustNet, please contact: pr@trustnetinc.com

