CTW Inc. Launches Collaboration Between Spider and Slime Anime Games

CTW Inc. Announces Collaboration Event Between So I'm a Spider, So What? Ruler of the Labyrinth and That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime

MINATO-KU, TOKYO, JAPAN, May 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- CTW Inc. has launched a collaboration event featuring the anime That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime in the popular browser game So I'm a Spider, So What? Ruler of the Labyrinth, available on G123 This marks the first collaboration event for the title. Over ten characters from the anime, including Rimuru, Milim, and Diablo, will appear in-game. As part of a special login campaign, Rimuru in slime form will be available as a character skin for the protagonist, along with additional characters such as Shizu and Shuna. Multiple in-game events are scheduled, including cooperative challenges, a roguelike mini-game, and sugoroku-style content.Event Period:Saturday, May 10, 2025 – Tuesday, May 20, 2025Game Access: https://s.g123.jp/md4expj4 ■Daily Missions AvailableDuring the event period, daily missions will be presented, offering collaboration-exclusive items and in-game rewards upon completion.■Mini-Game: "Rimuru’s Honey Gathering"The event will include a mini-game where players guide Rimuru to collect honey while evading Milim. Temporary invincibility items are available, allowing players to continue collecting honey even if discovered by Milim.■Debut of Limited Link Card: “Ariel & Milim”A limited-edition Link Card featuring a new illustration of Milim from That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime and Ariel from So I'm a Spider, So What? will be introduced. This card will offer high in-game performance and will be a valuable asset in battles.■ What is "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime"?"That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" is a media mix based on the web novel "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" serialized by author Fuse on the web novel posting site "Shousetsuka ni Narou". Abbreviation: TenSura.The first volume of the novel, which was significantly revised and expanded from the web novel, was published by "GC Novels" (Micro Magazine) in 2014.In May 2015, around the same time as the release of the fifth volume of the novel, a manga adaptation by Taiki Kawakami began serialization in "Monthly Shonen Sirius" (Kodansha). The publication of the comics began in October of the same year.Currently, many spin-off works such as " TenSura Diary", "The Ways of the Monster Nation ", "That Time I Got Reincarnated (Again!) as a Workaholic Slime", "Tenchura", and "Trinity in Tempest" are being serialized. The total number of copies in the series, including related books, exceeded 40 million as of February 2023.The first season of the TV anime aired from October 2018.From January to September 2021, the second season of the TV anime and the spin-off anime "Tensura Diary" were broadcast for nine consecutive months.In November 2022, the first theatrical work in the series, "That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime: Scarlet Bond", was released. It was a big hit, surpassing 1 million domestic viewers and recording a box office revenue of 1.4 billion yen. From April to September 2024, the third season of the TV anime will be broadcast. After the final episode of the third season, the production of the second theatrical film and the fourth season of the TV anime was announced."That Time I Got Reincarnated as a Slime" Portal Site: https://www.ten-sura.com/ ■ About the gameGame title: So I'm a Spider, So What? Ruler of the LabyrinthGenre: Dungeon clearing RPGPrice: Free (with in-game purchases)■ What's "So I'm a Spider, So What?" all about?I, the protagonist, was just an ordinary high school girl,but suddenly I was reincarnated as a spider monster in a fantasy world.Not only that, but I awakened in a dungeon filled with vicious monsters.Armed with only my human knowledge and my overwhelming positivity,I'm forced to use spiderwebs and traps to defeat far stronger monsters just to stay alive...The weakest of her kind, but courageous like no other. An all-new maze surviving game!■ What is G123?G123 is Japan’s leading HTML5 game service, providing high quality games based on popular Japanese anime franchises. G123’s exclusive games can be played on mobile, tablet or web browser, with no download or registration required. Games already available in English on the platform include the popular titles So I'm a Spider, So What? Ruler of the Labyrinth, Arifureta: From Commonplace to World's Strongest - Rebellion Soul, and Queen's Blade Limit Break!Official Site: https://g123.jp/?lang=en ■ About CTWCTW is the company behind the G123 gaming platform.Name: CTW Inc.Address: Ark Hills Sengokuyama Mori Tower, 1-9-10 Roppongi, Minato-ku, Tokyo 106-0032CEO: Ryuichi SasakiEstablished: August 14, 2013Capital: 100,000,000 yenBusiness: Internet platform companyWebsite: https://ctw.inc/ © Taiki Kawakami, Fuse, KODANSHA/“Ten-Sura” Project©Okina BABA,Tsukasa KIRYU/PUBLISHED BY KADOKAWA/So I'm a Spider, So What? PARTNERS©CTW, INC. All rights reserved.All company, product and service names that appear in this document are trademarks of their respective companies.

