MPD Makes Arrest in H Street Fatal Shooting

The Metropolitan Police Department announces an arrest of a suspect in a fatal shooting that occurred in Northeast.



On Tuesday, February 18, 2025, at approximately 9:42 p.m., First District officers responded to the 700 block of H Street, Northeast, for the report of a shooting. Officers located an adult male, unconscious and not breathing, suffering from apparent gunshot wounds. DC Fire and EMS responded to the scene but despite all life-saving efforts, the victim succumbed to their injuries.



The decedent has been identified as 23-year-old Jaydon Parson, of Northwest, DC.



On Wednesday, May 7, 2025, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force located and arrested 42-year-old Dione Dorn, of Northwest, DC. He has been charged with First Degree Murder while Armed (Premeditated).



CCN: 25024226



