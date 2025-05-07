MPD Investigating Northwest Fatal Hit and Run Crash

The Metropolitan Police Department’s Major Crash Investigations Unit is investigating a fatal pedestrian hit and run crash that occurred early Wednesday morning in Northwest.

On Wednesday, May 7, 2025, at approximately 4:15 a.m., Third District officers responded to the intersection of 12th Street and U Street, Northwest for the report of a crash. On scene officers located an adult male lying in the roadway unconscious and not breathing after being struck by a vehicle. After all lifesaving measures failed, he was pronounced dead.

The preliminary investigation indicates the pedestrian was struck by a white Hyundai Santa Fe while in a marked crosswalk at the intersection. The striking vehicle fled the scene.

The decedent has been identified as 55-year-old Donnel Bracket Phillips, of Northeast, DC.

Detectives believe that prior to the crash the suspect vehicle was involved in the two robbery offenses listed below:

Robbery Force and Violence: At approximately 3:37 a.m. multiple suspects approached the victim in the 1700 block of Irving Street, Northwest, forcibly stole property and fled the scene in a white SUV. CCN: 25067035

Robbery Force and Violence: At approximately 3:41 a.m. multiple suspects approached the victim near the intersection of 14th and Newton Street, Northwest, forcibly stole property and fled the scene in a white SUV. CCN: 25067041

The suspect vehicle was captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photo below:

Anyone who has knowledge of this incident should call the police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department’s TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $1,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and indictment of the person or persons responsible for a crime committed in the District of Columbia.

CCN: 25067065

