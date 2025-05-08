Report: More than 7 million Americans living with Alzheimer’s

An estimated 7.2 million Americans are living with Alzheimer's disease, according to the latest annual report by the Alzheimer's Association. Nearly two-thirds of those with the disease are women. About 1 in 9 people (11%) aged 65 and older has Alzheimer’s. The disease was the seventh-leading cause of death across all ages in the U.S. in 2022, the most recent year final mortality data is available.

