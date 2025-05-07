South Australia\'s Industry Climate Change Conference starts today

Release date: 08/05/25

The second annual Industry Climate Change Conference starts today and is aimed at helping South Australian businesses take advantage of the economic opportunities presented by the decarbonisation of the global economy.

The conference runs today and tomorrow at the Adelaide Convention Centre where Premier Peter Malinauskas will make an opening address to about 700 attendees.

War on Waste presenter Craig Reucassel and KeepCup co-founder and CEO, Abigail Forsyth OAM, are among the speakers who will provide valuable insights, latest trends and real-world solutions to help local business capitalise on the move to net zero.

Speakers include:

Premier Peter Malinauskas

Deputy Premier Susan Close

Dr Pep Canadell – Chief Research Scientist of CSIRO Environment

Craig Reucassel – writer, broadcaster and presenter of War on Waste

Abigail Forsyth OAM – CEO and co-founder of KeepCup

Jon Dee – award-winning social entrepreneur, broadcaster and campaigner

Sarah Barker – Climate risk expert, MD of Pollination Law

Tim Jarvis AM –2024 South Australian of the Year

The conference comes after South Australia was named the preferred host city for an upcoming international climate change conference, the Conference of the Parties (COP), if Australia’s bid is successful.

Hosting COP would provide an unprecedented opportunity to showcase our state and our world leading renewable energy sector to international leaders. One of the largest conferences in the world, COP is expected to contribute more than a half a billion dollars to the local economy.

To find out more and register visit: https://climate25.com.au

Quotes

Attributable to Susan Close

The South Australian Government is committed to reducing net greenhouse gas emissions by at least 60 per cent by 2030 and achieving net zero by 2050.

We brought forward our state’s 100 per cent net renewable energy generation target to the end of 2027 – three years earlier than originally planned.

We are already a world leader in renewable energy and this conference will help local businesses to capitalise on the opportunities presented by a low carbon future.