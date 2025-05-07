Governor Abbott Hosts Chihuahua Governor Campos In Austin

TEXAS, May 7 - May 7, 2025 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Greg Abbott today met with Chihuahua Governor María Eugenia Campos Galván at the Governor's Mansion to discuss ongoing border security coordination and expanding economic opportunities between Texas and Chihuahua.



Governor Abbott kicked off the meeting touting the work of Texas law enforcement who continue to work with the Trump Administration to arrest, jail, and deport illegal immigrants, human and drug smugglers, and vicious criminals. Governor Campos emphasized the shared values of Texas and Chihuahua to ensure public safety and the implementation of strong border security measures to stop illegal immigration. Governor Abbott highlighted the success of the Trump Administration's strong border policies, noting that border crossings have decreased by 99.99% since President Donald J. Trump took office in January. The Governors talked about ways for the two states to partner together to protect their peoples from the former Biden Administration's reckless open border policies.



Additionally, Governor Abbott and Governor Campos discussed the cross-border production of goods, mentioning that Mexico is Texas’ largest and most important trading partner. The Governors also explored opportunities for Texas and Chihuahua to work together to increase investment in critical economic drivers like semiconductor and technology manufacturing industries.