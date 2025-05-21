Soriano Motori Join as Primary Sponsors of the 4th Edition of Polo for the Cure, in Partnership with the Elser Family

SORIANO grants the VIP Award Nacho and Soriano after the match Polo at Rome

Soriano Motori Corp and The Soriano Group are proud to announce their role as primary sponsors of the 4th Edition of Polo for the Cure, an international charity event in support of Komen Italia and the fight against breast cancer. Organized alongside the Elser family, the event will take place from June 11–14, 2025, at the Acquedotto Romano Polo Club in Pantano Borghese, Rome.

This year’s event promises an expanded and vibrant program with participation from international polo teams, VIP guests, and notable partners, including a strong presence of Soriano motorcycles and vehicles throughout the festivities, culminating in the exclusive showcasing of the SORIANO EV 2025 MODEL GARA, a symbol of innovation, sustainability, and design excellence.

🔹 Key Dates and Event Highlights:

June 11 – Parade on Via del Corso:

The event will kick off early with a spectacular parade on Via del Corso, featuring players on horseback, Soriano motorcycles, premium brand vehicles, and all participating teams. The parade will proceed from Piazza del Popolo to Largo Goldoni, accompanied by the Carabinieri fanfare, marking the ceremonial opening in the heart of Rome.

June 12 – Official Opening Ceremony:

The 4th edition officially launches at the Acquedotto Romano Polo Club, setting the tone for six days of sport, solidarity, and celebration.

June 13 – Tournament Begins:

Competitive matches commence as teams from around the world begin their quest toward the championship.

June 14 – Semifinal Matches:

The top teams will compete for a place in the grand final, with growing excitement and anticipation.

June 14 – Final Matches & Award Ceremony:

The tournament culminates with the final matches, followed by an award ceremony honoring the winners and VIP guests. The closing day will also feature live entertainment, food trucks, DJ sets by Radio Globo, and a dedicated hospitality area for partners and sponsors — including a special display of the SORIANO EV 2025 MODEL GARA — ensuring an unforgettable celebration.

A Commitment to Health, Innovation, and Community

Funds raised during the event will support the purchase of critical medical equipment for the Komen Italia Center for Integrated Treatments in Oncology at the Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome.

The initiative, first launched in 2022 by the Elser family, continues to grow in scale and impact.

"Thanks to the constant and generous commitment of Marco and Flaminia Elser, we can also count on a beautiful and decidedly unique event this year,” said Professor Daniela Terribile, President of Komen Italia. “All this aimed, as always, at supporting Komen Italia’s mission for the prevention of breast cancer.”

The Soriano family, long known for its legacy in engineering, art, and humanitarian values, strongly supports philanthropic initiatives that aim to save lives and uplift communities. Their involvement in Polo for the Cure underscores their enduring commitment to advancing both medical research and social responsibility through impactful partnerships.

Marco Elser, President of the Acquedotto Romano Polo Club, added:

“I am extremely pleased to host the fourth edition of Polo for the Cure, this time with the valuable sponsorship and presence of Soriano Motori Corp and The Soriano Group. Their support, along with our growing community, helps make this event more impactful each year — blending sport, culture, and philanthropy in a truly Roman celebration.”



